Inflight Shopping Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Inflight shopping is the facility provided by the airlines to the people traveling in their flights. The customers can make purchases onboard and the airlines cater to quite much of a variety of commodities to appeal to the people. This study ensures that the global inflight shopping market is projected to register a moderate CAGR during the evaluation period. In addition, the airlines are expected to form strategic alliances and collaborate with retail houses to gain shares of the inflight shopping market. These strategies are likely to prompt the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years. Other growth strategies expected to be witnessed in the inflight shopping market are agreements, partnerships, product portfolio development, etc.

The rising demand for air travel is one of the main drivers of the inflight shopping market. Increasing footfall is likely to generate more demand for inflight shopping. Thus, the rise in air traffic is expected to benefit the inflight shopping market over the review period. The airlines are assessed to expand their fleet sizes. It, on the other hand, ensures a boost in the future trajectory of the inflight shopping market. It will be able to cater to a larger consumer base which is supposed to be the driving factor of the inflight shopping market in the near future.

The rising income levels are likely to have an encouraging impact on the growth of the inflight shopping market. In addition, the rising middle-income population is also poised to add to the potential of the market over the next few years. These factors are likely to be exhibited in the favorable buying pattern during air travel. In addition, the increasing number of abroad flights is also poised to open growth avenues for inflight shopping market. The increased time of travel is anticipated to motivate the buying choices of the travelers over the next couple of years.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the inflight shopping market has been divided into full service and low cost.

On the basis of application, the inflight shopping market has been segmented into adults and children.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segments identified in this assessment are – Americas, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). These regions are of high importance and have been further analyzed on the basis of key countries. Americas exhibit substantial growth owing to its high economic growth. The inflight shopping market in the region is quite developed and is expected to gain further traction in the years to come. Europe’s inflight shopping market is also projected to expand at a decent pace over the next couple of years. The growth can be accredited to the factors such as rising air travel demand, increasing duration of flights, expansion of fleet size, etc.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Etihad airlines have replaced its previous onboard Boutique catalog with new lifestyle shopping guide launched in collaboration with Retail inMotion.

