Protein Artificial Meat Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The scope for Protein Artificial Meat is growing rapidly in developed countries, with the developing countries also following the same route. Animal welfare and protection is the reason for which this market has come into existence. People are seeking alternatives for meat that don’t come from animals. The ‘vegan’ culture is on a rise and animal cruelty is simultaneously looked down upon.

Meat and protein products, also known as ‘artificial meat’ are using revolutionary technologies that have been created to confront issues regarding the conventional meat industry. Cultured meat and meat from genetically modified organisms is still nowhere close to the level of mainstream meat production currently, but with more and more people becoming aware about this industry, these practices that are healthy and eco friendly are being adopted.

These replacements have been created with the help of plant proteins and mycoproteins and are taking up only a small fragment of the market.

The future of food has reached a transition point. Primarily, these proteins are extracted from plants, fungi, algae or insects And meat productions are created using in-vitro culturing and 3D printing methods. Modified Livestock Systems, Synthetic Meat Systems and Meat Substitutes are the categories which exist in this industry.

The future of this market looks bright as it seems like these meat substitutes will help in growing the market share through competition in the aspects of low-grade cuts of meat, sausages, ground meat and processed meat.

The major challenges that the Protein Artificial Meat Market will face are because of barriers in commercialization and widespread consumption. In order to battle head to head with other protein centric industries, the artificial meat market will be compelled to utilise advanced new technologies and agricultural practices. This industry has to be quick to meet the demands of the growing population with distinct consumer behavior and needs.

Segmentation

This report is divided according to its Type (Soy Protein Type, Peanut Protein Type, Others) Application ( Human Food,Feed Addictive,Others) and Geographical Location (North America, Asia – Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa).

The market size, share and scope of all these regions are taken into consideration to provide important data for competitors in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Different countries have different priorities when it comes to food. The type of food that is preferred in these regions are analysed and how the market behavior and need can change in these places are also discussed. The geographical locations which are covered in this study are :-

Americas:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC:

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa:

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Industry News:

The forecast of this industry seems full of potential as people are becoming increasingly aware and choosy about the food that they consume. The market of Protein Artificial Meat is already growing in developed countries, but it will take a while for developing countries to reach the same level of demand.

The prominent names in this industry are Beyond Meat, Ha Gao Ke Food, Hai Xin Food,Impossible Foods, ShuangTa Food, JUST, Ouorn, Turtle Island Foods and Right Treat.

