Fun 3 Day Holiday Contest Launches 'Celebrating Men Who Honor Women'

How do we unify the nation...by honoring men and women..start today We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com www.RewardingLA.com

Recruiting for Good and Rewarding LA are sponsoring the fun creative contest to reward men whose participation is most inspirational with shopping gift cards.

Women, do you want to know how your 'Man' ...cherishes you? Inspire your man to participate today!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good ( R4G ) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund kid causes. The agency along with Rewarding LA is sponsoring the creative contest; ' Celebrating Men Who Honor Women .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This holiday season, we want to change the conversation and unify the nation, by inspiring men and women to hold each other in high regard and have fun for good . Men, simply participate in our fun contest by telling us how you celebrate ...your wife...girlfriend...or daughter....and win shopping rewards."How Men Participate to Honor Women?Creative contest runs from December 21st to December 23rd.Must be 18 years of age, and live in Southern California.Most inspirational voice message, wins shopping gift cards for the women in your life.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Women, do you want to know how your 'Man'....cherishes you? Inspire your man to participate today."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund LA causes, fun creative contests, and community services www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA Food for Good to inspire participation, Help Feed LA Kids, and Reward the City's Best Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.