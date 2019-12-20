Novo Reports Change of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) reports the appointment of Mr. Yoshikazu Ishikawa as a director of the Company, replacing Mr. Greg Gibson who has resigned.



Mr. Ishikawa is currently the General Manger of the Non-Ferrous Metals Business Department in Sumitomo Corporation (“Sumitomo”) of Tokyo, Japan, and joined Sumitomo in 1992. Mr. Ishikawa has been involved with numerous large-scale global mining projects including the Batu Hijau copper and gold project in Indonesia, the San Cristobal zinc and silver project in Bolivia, the Yanacocha gold and copper project in Peru, and the Quebrada Blanca #2 copper and the Sierra Gorda copper and molybdenum projects in Chile. Mr. Ishikawa has managed Sumitomo offices in Denver and Vancouver and brings a wealth of finance and M&A experience to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Ishikawa was also instrumental in coordinating Sumitomo’s US$30 million farmin and joint venture arrangement with Novo over the Egina gold project (please see the Company’s news release dated June 7, 2019 - https://www.novoresources.com/news-media/news/display/index.php?content_id=355).

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Ishikawa join Novo’s board of directors,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of the Company. “We have worked with Mr. Ishikawa since 2017 and we are eager to see Novo’s and Sumitomo’s relationship progress with Mr. Ishikawa’s appointment. We look forward to working with Sumitomo to unlock the Pilbara.”

“We would also like to sincerely thank Mr. Gibson for his invaluable contributions throughout his tenure as a Novo director,” noted Dr. Hennigh. “Mr. Gibson has been instrumental in the coordination of a number of Novo strategies since he joined the Company in July 2017. We wish Mr. Gibson all the best in his future endeavours.”

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo's focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

