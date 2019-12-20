Laser Photonics Sets Sights on Occupational Safety, Offering Eco-friendly Solutions on Abrasive Blasting Cleaning

Traditional methods typically have a negative environmental impact, hazardous fumes, and can wear on the substrate and damage the material.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser Photonics Corporation, a leader in manufacturing High-Tech Fiber and CO2 Laser solutions, announced today that it has identified billion-dollar industries such as construction, industrial and maritime, as markets where CleanTechTM, a high-precision laser cleaning technology and surface conditioning system, as a safe and eco-friendly solution on Occupational Exposure to Crystalline Silica.

“Our CleanTech™ Laser Cleaning Solution has a distinct advantage over the traditional and costly material processing methods, such as using chemicals or abrasive blasting machines like sandblasting water blasting, and bead blasting. These traditional methods typically have a negative environmental impact, hazardous fumes, and can wear on the substrate and damage the material. Laser Photonics Corporation’s Laser Cleaning Systems remove coatings, contaminants, and residues with a non-contact and non-abrasive use of high energy laser sources.” said John Resto, Product Marketing Manager at Laser Photonics Corporation.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, new regulations of OSHA’s proposed rule on Occupational Exposure to Crystalline Silica are to take place in June 2020. Silica is one of Earth’s most common minerals, found in stone, rock, brick, mortar, and block. Exposure to airborne silica dust occurs in operations involving cutting, sawing, drilling, and crushing of concrete, brick, block, and other stone products and in operations using sand products, such as glass manufacturing, foundries, and abrasive blasting.

Wayne Tupuola, COO of Laser Photonics Corporation shares, “Laser Photonics provides a solution that has distinct advantages over other commonly used in the industry. Our focus is to educate construction, drilling, maritime, and material processing manufacturers of these very important advantages”.

Laser Photonics is the leading industrial Brand in high-tech laser systems for laser cleaning, laser marking, laser cutting, laser engraving, 3d printing, and other material processing applications. Our systems are, currently and historically, used by manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, space exploration, shipbuilding, oil & gas, energy, industrial, defense, electronics, semiconductor, flat panel and medical industries around the world. The Laser Photonics Brand of products is associated with a number of worldwide licenses and patents for innovative and ‘unique to the industry’ laser products and technologies.

