Softlink Information Centres wishes all our customers a happy and safe holiday season

We thank you all customers for your contributions and support in 2019 and look forward to 2020 with great anticipation!

Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries.” — Anne Herbert

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres wishes all our fantastic customers all the joys of the season.It has been another busy, but exciting year for the team as we travelled around the Asia Pacific region, the United States, and the UK. We have enjoyed working with our customer community as we continue to partner with you to build a better, stronger library experience for you and your patrons.2020 will bring further enhancements and new functionality to Liberty and illumin . Planning is well underway to connect with you, seek your thoughts on the direction of our solutions, and provide even more convenient options for you to discover the numerous of ways our library software can help you deliver value-added services to your communities.While we will be taking a short break over the holiday season, we understand many of you will still be we working to deliver services to your users. So, rest assured, on the off chance you need our help, customer support will still be available on normal business days (Monday - Friday, excluding the Public Holidays).If you do require assistance the quickest way to contact us over the holiday period is by logging in to the online portal ( https://softlinkic.freshdesk.com/support/login ) or emailing us at support@softlinkic.freshdesk.com.



