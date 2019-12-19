KATHLEEN IVERSON APPOINTED TO MARTEN TRANSPORT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- MONDOVI, Wis., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) announced today that Kathleen (Kitty) P. Iverson has been appointed to its board of directors effective as of the board’s next scheduled meeting, which is expected to be in March 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Iverson to our board. Her years of experience as an executive and public company board member, with a background that includes operations, consulting and accounting and finance, will provide us with invaluable insights and be a great addition to our board,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten.

Kathleen P. Iverson currently serves on the board of directors of Nortech Systems Incorporated, an electronic manufacturing services company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market exchange, where she serves as the chair of the audit committee and as a member of the compensation committee and the governance and nominating committee. She previously served on the board of directors of MOCON, Inc. and Speed Commerce Inc. and as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of CyberOptics Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of optical process control sensors and measurement inspection systems used in the electronic assembly and semiconductor industries.

Kathleen P. Iverson will fill the vacancy on the board of directors created as a result of the retirement of board member G. Larry Owens in August 2019.

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten’s dry freight services are expanding, with 1,718 dry vans operating as of September 30, 2019. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.



