Global Helicopters Market Analysis and Outlook 2019-2025 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight & Military Helicopters Drive the Market

The helicopters market is projected to grow from USD 31.7 billion in 2019 to USD 37.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.



The helicopters market comprises major players such as Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin (US), Russian Helicopters (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the helicopters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increased demand for military helicopters is expected to drive the growth of helicopters market.



The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market in the near future.



By application, the civil & commercial offshore helicopters segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



By application, the offshore helicopters of the civil & commercial segment are expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the rise in offshore activities and demand from offshore rigs. The number of global offshore rigs has experienced steady growth over the last few years and is expected to see a further rise during the forecast period. This growth in offshore activities is expected to drive the demand for offshore helicopters.



By application, civil & commercial transport helicopters are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.



The transport helicopters segment is projected to lead the application market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for helicopters as a mode of inter- and intra-city transport. The vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities of helicopters, along with the lower space requirement for helipads as compared to airports, are the main factors fueling this demand. Travel by helicopter also saves time as compared to other modes of transport, which is another factor contributing to the demand for light and medium transport helicopters that are used for transport.



Asia Pacific helicopters aftermarket is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The helicopters aftermarket has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. In terms of helicopters fleet size, Asia Pacific is ranked third after North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional helicopters aftermarket players. The ageing fleet, increased military spending, and rise in demand for helicopters from developing countries have propelled the growth of the helicopters aftermarket in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Helicopters Market, 2019-2025

4.2 Helicopters OEM Market, By Type

4.3 Helicopters OEM Market, By Component & System

4.4 Helicopters OEM Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Helicopters

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Defense Budget Reductions in Developed Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Commercialization of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

5.2.3.2 Emerging Helicopters Aftermarket

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Turboshaft Engines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost Associated With New Technology

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms for the Manufacture of Helicopter Components



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

6.2.2 Autonomous Flight Technology

6.2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.2.2.2 Big Data Analytics

6.2.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.2.3 Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems (EOIR)

6.2.4 Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Heliports

6.2.5 Multirole Combat Helicopters With Integrated Avionics and Weapons

6.2.6 Electronic Flight Instruments (EFI)

6.2.7 Ultra-Light Multi-Mode Radar

6.2.8 Advanced Cockpits

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Helicopters Market, By Point of Sale

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Helicopters Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Light Helicopters (<4.5 Tons)

8.2.2 Medium Helicopters (4.5-8.5 Tons)

8.2.3 Heavy Helicopters (>8.5 Tons)

8.3 Civil & Commercial

8.3.1 Light Helicopters (<3.1 Tons)

8.3.2 Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons)

8.3.3 Heavy Helicopters (>9.0 Tons)



9 Helicopters Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Civil & Commercial

9.2.1 Transport Helicopters

9.2.2 Emergency Rescue & Medical Support Helicopters

9.2.3 Civil Utility Helicopters

9.2.4 Offshore Helicopters

9.3 Military

9.3.1 Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters

9.3.2 Maritime Helicopters

9.3.3 Transport Helicopters

9.3.4 Search & Rescue Helicopters

9.3.5 Training Helicopters



10 Helicopters OEM Market, By Component & System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airframes

10.2.1 Aerostructures

10.2.1.1 Windows

10.2.1.2 Windshields

10.2.2 Main Rotor Systems

10.2.2.1 Rotor Blades

10.2.3 Anti-Torque Systems

10.2.3.1 Anti-Torque Blades

10.2.4 Transmission Systems

10.2.4.1 Reduction Gearbox

10.2.4.2 Turbine Filters

10.2.5 Electrical Systems

10.2.6 Avionics

10.2.7 Hydraulic Systems

10.2.8 Undercarriages

10.2.9 Stability Augmentation Systems

10.2.10 Environmental Control Systems

10.2.11 Flight Control Systems

10.2.12 Emergency Systems

10.2.12.1 Flotation Systems

10.2.12.2 Egress Lighting

10.2.13 Special-Purpose Systems

10.2.13.1 Emergency Medical Systems

10.2.13.2 Combat Systems

10.2.13.3 Flight Rescue Systems

10.2.14 Cabin Interiors

10.2.14.1 Interior Lights

10.2.14.2 Seats

10.3 Engine



11 Helicopters Aftermarket, By Component & System

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Main Rotor Systems

11.2.1 Main Rotor Blades

11.2.2 Tail Rotor Blades

11.3 Avionics

11.3.1 ADS-B

11.4 Landing Gear Systems

11.4.1 Skids & Bear Paws

11.4.2 Tires

11.5 Emergency Systems

11.5.1 Life Vests, Floats, Life Rafts

11.6 Aerostructures

11.6.1 Windows & Windshields

11.6.2 Doors

11.7 Cabin Interiors

11.7.1 Lights

11.7.2 Seats

11.7.3 Noise Reduction Systems

11.7.4 Insulation Systems

11.8 Actuators

11.9 Filters



12 Helicopter Services Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Leasing

12.2.1 Wet Lease

12.2.2 Dry Lease

12.3 Maintenance

12.3.1 MRO

12.3.1.1 PBH

12.4 Air Taxi



13 Helicopters OEM, Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Rest of the World



14 Helicopters Aftermarket, Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 Latin America

14.6 Rest of the World



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Competitive Analysis

15.2.1 Helicopters Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

15.2.2 Visionary Leaders

15.2.3 Innovators

15.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.5 Emerging Companies

15.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.4 Business Strategy Excellence

15.5 Competitive Scenario

15.5.1 Contracts and Agreements

15.5.2 New Product Launches

15.5.3 Collaborations and Partnerships

15.5.4 Other Strategies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Russian Helicopters, JSC

16.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

16.3 Md Helicopters, Inc.

16.4 Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

16.5 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

16.6 Robinson Helicopter Company

16.7 Lilium

16.8 Ehang

16.9 Volocopter

16.10 Workhorse Group

16.11 Neva Aerospace

16.12 Opener

16.13 Kitty Hawk

16.14 Joby Aviation

16.15 Karem Aircraft

16.16 Airbus Helicopters SAS

16.17 Bell Helicopter

16.18 Leonardo S.P.A.

16.19 The Boeing Company

16.20 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.21 Babcock International Group PLC

16.22 CHC Helicopter

16.23 Columbia Helicopters

16.24 Gulf Helicopters

16.25 Petroleum Helicopters International, Inc.

16.26 Universal Helicopters

16.27 Lufttransport

16.28 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

16.29 Kaman Corporation

16.30 Vietnam Helicopter Corporation



