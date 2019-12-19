Agile Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2020 in San Francisco

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that it has scheduled a company presentation at Biotech Showcase™ 2020, to be held January 14 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Al Altomari, will be presenting for Agile Therapeutics at Biotech Showcase as follows: Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Time: 10:00 AM (PST) / 1:00 PM (EST) Room: Yosemite C Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA (United States)

To access live and archived webcasts of the presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of the Agile Therapeutics website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The webcast will be archived on the Agile Therapeutics website for 60 days following the event.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-thinking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our lead product candidate, Twirla®, (ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel transdermal system), also known as AG200-15, is an investigational, non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact: Investor Relations -- 609-683-1880

Source: Agile Therapeutics, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.