MindRocket Media Group and Belouga Announce Partnership to Expand Digital Content and Events for Educators

MindRocket Media Group and Belouga are partnering to redefine the online PD experience for educators.

MindRocket’s subject matter expertise will combine with Belouga’s technology to deliver innovative professional learning experiences

Our team is excited to work in close alignment with Belouga to create a brand new vision of digital learning for educators.” — Dr. Rod Berger, CEO of MindRocket Media Group

NASHVILLE, TENN., USA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville, Tenn. and New York, N.Y.― MindRocket Media Group and Belouga have announced a formal partnership focused on redefining the online professional development experience for K-12 educators. By creating innovative virtual events and developing a more robust ecosystem of learning materials surrounding podcast content, this partnership will turn audience members into true participants and will enable deeper, sustained, continuing professional learning for educators at all levels."Both MindRocket and Belouga are committed to expanding access to quality content and meaningful community, making this an ideal partnership fit and one in which we’ll amplify one another’s ability to achieve our ambitious mutual goals,” said Dr. Rod Berger, CEO of MindRocket Media Group. “Our team is excited to work in close alignment with Belouga to create a brand new vision of digital learning for educators―one that connects learners across borders and increases the depth and diversity of content with an understanding of the recurring pain points educators hope to address.”MindRocket is known in the U.S. and globally for its expert team with decades of combined experience impacting all areas of the K-20 education and edtech sectors. The firm not only provides strategic advisement, comprehensive communications support, brand-building, and media production, but also taps into an unmatched network of industry professionals, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and practitioners whose ability to create and engage with high-quality content will be foundational to the new partnership with Belouga. MindRocket leverages the power of community and storytelling to generate thoughtful, meaningful, high-impact multimedia content that addresses the real needs of school districts and those who work in and with them.Belouga, founded in 2017, uses content and community to personalize an educational journey for every learner, both student and teacher. Through peer-to-peer and classroom connection, Belouga aims to make education impactful and accessible on a global scale―helping learners to understand “what happens next” and “how do we get there,” rather than simply checking a box―and its sophisticated technology is making this a possibility. In particular, the platform’s playlist technology―which can connect educators with relevant content to maximize their experience by guiding a continuous learning journey―will be key in driving the success of these new initiatives.“MindRocket has done a phenomenal job of driving the narrative in education, which is often overlooked yet remains a vital element to support advances on a global scale,” said Evin Schwartz, CEO and Founder of Belouga. “By giving educators, schools, districts, and experts access to multiple forms of media to both engage with the overall narrative and amplify their own unique perspectives, we are looking to create a worldwide community where groundbreaking work is shared, learned from, and scaled. This partnership will amplify the offering of both MindRocket and Belouga by providing a solution to give all individuals an opportunity to learn with and from one another.”The collaboration between MindRocket and Belouga will focus on enhancing both the quality and delivery of professional learning content. One initial objective will involve creating a variety of original podcast series, supplemented by additional written and multimedia content, which will extend learning and provide for deeper, more meaningful engagement than what is currently available in the marketplace of free PD content. An additional project will involve a rethinking of the virtual event space, centered on extending learning beyond the first touchpoint and considering a more engaging experience that is about relationship- and network-building more than just a piece of content.“We are eliminating passive learning and instead proposing impactful education that is available to all, regardless of location, age, or socioeconomic status,” added Schwartz. “This is not something we take lightly and it’s what drives us each day. Our team could not be more excited about moving forward with the shared vision of this partnership.”Through the combined abilities of MindRocket and Belouga to attract top-quality content contributors, produce learning experiences that go beyond the status quo of online PD, and increase access to peer and expert networks, this partnership is designed to enhance educators’ learning and, as a result, improve outcomes in schools and classrooms. Learn more about these organizations by visiting www.mindrocketmediagroup.com and https://belouga.org About MindRocket Media GroupMindRocket Media Group is a strategic advisory firm focused on providing communications, brand-building, media production, network development, and go-to-market support to companies operating within the K-20 education and education technology sectors worldwide. With a foundation built on years of experience and broad expertise within the education industry, we leverage the power of community and storytelling to make a difference in the industry. Our market knowledge, progressive strategies, and well-established relationships allow us to influence, support, and represent the change-makers who drive the business of education across the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at https://www.mindrocketmediagroup.com About BelougaBelouga was founded in 2017 with the mission of making education impactful and accessible on a global scale through peer-to-peer and classroom connection, communication, and collaboration. Realizing the rapidly changing landscape of technology and education, the Belouga team looked to create a central location, which takes the heavy lifting out of global education, and provides teachers and students with a personalized learning experience through community and content without sacrificing creativity or curriculum needs. Learn more at https://belouga.org/



