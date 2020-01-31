Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"To get the financial compensation job done the Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA , USA, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person who had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the Navy or at work and now has lung cancer or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Even if the Navy Veteran smoked cigarettes-if they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work, they might get significant compensation that could exceed a hundred thousand dollars. Most people like this do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trusts were set up for them too.

To get the financial compensation job done the Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Oklahoma:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Oklahoma.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, Stillwater, or anywhere in Oklahoma. https://Oklahoma.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Oklahoma. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



