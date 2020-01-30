Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Receives the Best Compensation

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person in Ohio with lung cancer if this person also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person in Ohio with lung cancer if this person also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. Most Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients, as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"Even if the Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer smoked cigarettes-if they can prove they had heavy exposure to asbestos they could get significant financial compensation that might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Ohio:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Ohio.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. https://Ohio.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, workers at one of Ohio’s dozen plus power plants, auto assembly plant workers, automobile ties factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



