North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in North Dakota to call them anytime if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. The potential financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars. As they would like to discuss at 800-714-0303, "Even if the person smoked cigarettes, they could get compensated if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work.



"To get the compensation job done the North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are full time asbestos attorneys at they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma. For direct access to the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303."www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in North Dakota:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://NorthDakota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismark, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota. https://NorthDakota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in North Dakota include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, public utility workers, welders, Camp Grafton, Minot Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base, machinists, mechanics, auto/truck repair technicians, and pipefitters. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in North Dakota. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



