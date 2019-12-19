Stein Mart Collects Over $700,000 and Thousands of Toys for U.S. Marine Toys for Tots

Donations Bring the Joy of Christmas to Underserved Children

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) announced today that it has donated more than $700,000 and almost 24,000 new toys to the Marine Toys for Tots program, collected through an instore, online and corporate giving event.



To help make it a season of giving for all, Stein Mart customers and employees were encouraged to make donations during the checkout process and drop off new toys at their local Stein Mart stores to support Marine Toys for Tots. During the giving event, which ran from November 4 to December 15, donations and toys valued at over $1 million were collected.

“What a fine example of generosity of both our customers and associates. Because of their kindness, thousands of children will have a very happy holiday this year,” said Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to thank everyone who donated to this important cause.”

"We are very pleased to welcome Stein Mart as a Five Star National Corporate Sponsor of the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 72 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Silvester concluded, "With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

The mission of Marine Toys for Tots is to bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children. The principal goal is to deliver a message of hope that will inspire youngsters to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens. The objectives include having a positive impact on the development of children, creating or restoring self-esteem, and bringing all elements of communities together in a common cause for three months each year. For more information, visit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation website at https://www.toysfortots.org/ .

About Stein Mart:

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price omni retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel for him, for her and now for Kids!, home décor, accessories and shoes. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com .

For more information:

Linda Tasseff, Director of External Communications and Investor Relations

ltasseff@steinmart.com 904-858-2639



