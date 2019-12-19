Analysis on the World's $2.83Bn Plastic Antioxidants Market, 2019-2024 - Untapped Opportunities in Agricultural Sector of Developing Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Antioxidants Market by Antioxidants Type (Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends), Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic antioxidants market size is estimated to be USD 2,116 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,839 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2024.



The key players profiled in the report include as BASF (Germany), SONGWON (South Korea), Adeka Corporation (Japan), SI Group (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Dover Chemical Corporation (US), Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and 3V Sigma S.P.A. (US).



Replacement of conventional materials by plastics in various industries is expected to drive the plastic antioxidants market.



The plastic antioxidants industry is driven largely by the increasing use of plastics in the packaging, building & construction, and automotive sectors, among others.



Plastics possess superior mechanical and electrical properties, enhanced abrasion resistance, and excellent chemical resistance, as compared to conventional materials, such as metals, glass, paper, and ceramic. The increasing use of plastics is expected to drive the plastic antioxidants market. However, health effects associated with the usage of synthetic plastic antioxidants are the major restraints for the growth of the market.



The phosphite & phosphonite segment is expected to be the fastest-growing antioxidant type in the overall market.



The phosphite & phosphonite segment is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024. The ability of phosphite and phosphonite antioxidants to provide better color stabilization and its melt viscosity to plastics are the key factors driving the growth of the segment.



Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is expected to be the fastest-growing polymer resin, in terms of value, from 2019 and 2024.



The ABS resin segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment between 2019 and 2024, in terms of value. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand and manufacturing of ABS in APAC, especially in China.



China accounts for more than one-third of the global capacity of ABS and more than half of the global consumption. This is majorly due to the growing demand for electrical & electronic devices and consumer appliances in China. The durable and robust nature of ABS drives its demand in various industries, such as home appliances, electrical & electronics, and automobiles.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The plastic antioxidants market in APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for plastics from the building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and automotive industries is expected to fuel the growth of the plastic antioxidants market in the region. The rising population and increasing disposable income in countries such as China and India are fueling the growth of the building & construction, packaging, and automotive industries in APAC, thus, driving the global plastic antioxidants market growth.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Plastic Antioxidants Market

4.2 APAC Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Polymer Resin And Country

4.3 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Region

4.4 Plastic Antioxidants Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Plastics Replacing Conventional Materials

5.2.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income And Rapid Urbanization In Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Health Effects Of Synthetic Plastic Antioxidants

5.2.2.2 Compliance With Stringent Regulatory Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Opportunities In Agricultural Sector Of Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development Of New Products For Use In Polymers Other Than Commodity Plastics

5.3 Industry Shift

5.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Of Major Countries, 2014-2018 (USD Billion)



6 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Antioxidant Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phenolic Antioxidants

6.2.1 Phenolic Antioxidants Widely Used To Prevent Plastics From Degradation And Oxidation

6.3 Phosphite & Phosphonite Antioxidants

6.3.1 Phosphite & Phosphonite Used As Effective Stabilizers In Plastic Processing

6.4 Antioxidant Blends

6.4.1 Increasing Demand For High-Temperature Processing Of Polymers To Significantly Boost The Market

6.5 Other Antioxidants

6.5.1 Thioethers

6.5.2 Thioesters



7 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Polymer Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.2.1 Increasing Demand For Pp In Automotive Components To Drive The Market For Plastic Antioxidants

7.3 Polyethylene (PE)

7.3.1 Increasing Demand For Pe In Packaging, Agricultural Films, And Cable Films To Drive The Market

7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.4.1 Plastic Antioxidants Used In Pvc To Prevent Degradation Of Its Mechanical Properties During Processing

7.5 Polystyprene (PS)

7.5.1 Increasing Demand For Ps In Packaging And Consumer Goods Driving The Market For Plastic Antioxidants

7.6 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

7.6.1 Plastic Antioxidants Used In Abs Due To Its Sensitivity To Degradation And Oxidation

7.7 Other Polymer Resins



8 Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 Europe

8.4 North America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Market Players

9.2.1 BASF

9.2.2 Songwon

9.2.3 Adeka Corporation

9.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 New Product Launch

9.3.3 Acquisition

9.3.4 Partnership & Agreement



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF

10.2 Songwon

10.3 Adeka Corporation

10.4 Solvay

10.5 Sk Capital (Si Group)

10.6 Clariant

10.7 Sumitomo Chemical

10.8 3V Sigma S.P.A

10.9 Dover Chemical Corporation

10.10 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.11 Ampacet Corporation

10.12 Evonik Industries

10.13 Lyondell Basell (A.Schulman)

10.14 Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.

10.15 Emerald Performance Materials

10.16 Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

10.17 Lanxess

10.18 Milliken & Company

10.19 Omnova Solutions Inc.

10.20 Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

10.21 Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A

10.22 Wells Plastics Ltd.

10.23 Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

10.24 Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd.

10.25 Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.



