World 5G Infrastructure Markets, 2019-2027 Analysis - Growth of IoT Technology Will Offer New Opportunities for 5G Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%.

Lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are among the major driving factors for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to fuel the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

The major players in 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).

5G NR Non-standalone (LTE COMBINED) market to offer a lucrative opportunity for 5G infrastructure applications



Non-standalone (NSA) 5G network refers to having merely 5G NR cells in place with an evolved packet core (EPC). The deployment of 5G cells would solely rely on the existing LTE network for all control functions and add-on services. The 5G NSA architecture operates in master-slave configuration, in which the 4G access node is the master and 5G access node is the slave.



Above 6 GHz to witness the highest growth for 5G infrastructure in coming years



Above 6 GHz frequencies such as 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands have strong momentum. As they are adjacent, they tend to support spectrum harmonization, and thus reduce handset complexity, economies of scale, and early equipment availability. Governments and regulators must realize the potential of 5G for new mobile bands above 24 GHz. Significant availability of harmonized 5G spectrum in these bands is essential to enable fast 5G speeds, low-cost devices, international roaming, and minimize cross border interference.



APAC continues to grow significantly for 5G infrastructure market in coming years



This high growth in APAC is attributed to the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. 5G network would play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and machine-to-machine communication (M2M), as well as in smart cities and industrial automation. Also, the 5G infrastructure market has huge opportunities in smart cities. Various countries in Asia have either initialized the implementation of smart city projects or are in the planning phase.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Infrastructure Market

4.2 Market, By Communication Infrastructure

4.3 Market, By Core Network Technology

4.4 Market, By Network Architecture

4.5 Market for Commercial, By Type & Region

4.6 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lower Latency in 5G

5.2.1.2 Growth in Mobile Data Traffic

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Virtual Networking Architecture in Telecommunications

5.2.1.4 Increasing M2M Connections Across Various Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Delay in Standardization of Spectrum Allocation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand From Different Business Verticals

5.2.3.2 Growth of IoT Technology Would Offer New Opportunities for 5G Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Design Challenges

5.2.4.1.1 Heat Dissipation in Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple Output (Mimo)

5.2.4.1.2 Inter-Cell Interference Management

5.2.4.2 Deployment and Coverage

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 5G Trial Spectrum

5.5 5G Use Cases

5.5.1 Connected Transportation

5.5.2 Connected Health

5.5.3 Smart Manufacturing

5.5.4 Ar/Vr



6 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Cell

6.2.1 Micro Cell

6.2.1.1 Micro Cells have A Greater Coverage Area Than Femtocells and Pico Cells

6.2.2 Femtocell

6.2.2.1 Femtocells are Usually Deployed in Homes Or Small Businesses Because of Its Short Range Small Cell Types

6.2.3 Pico Cell

6.2.3.1 Pico Cells are Usually Installed in Larger Indoor Areas Such as Shopping Malls, Offices, Or Train Stations.

6.3 Macro Cell (5G Radio Base Station)

6.3.1 A Macro Cell in Wireless Cellular Networks Provides Radio Access Coverage to A Large Area of Mobile Network



7 5G Infrastructure Market, By Core Network Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 SDN

7.2.1 SDN Allows Network/Cloud Operators to Make Instant Changes in Their Network Through A Centralized Control System

7.3 NFV

7.3.1 NFV is an Advanced Network Technology That Employs Virtualized Network Services



8 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture

8.1 Introduction

8.2 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

8.2.1 5G Non-Standalone Architecture Operates in Master-Slave Configuration

8.3 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

8.3.1 5G Standalone Network Provides an End-To-End 5G Experience to Users



9 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sub 6 GHz

9.2.1 Sub 6 GHz Band Offers an Amalgamation of Coverage and Capacity Benefits

9.3 Above 6 GHz

9.3.1 Above 6 GHz Band is Essential to Meet Ultra-High Broadband Speeds Projected for 5G



10 5G Infrastructure Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 Smart Home, Synchronized Watches, Smartphones, and Fitness Apps are Gaining Traction and Expected to Grow at High Rate Due to Performance Capabilities of 5G

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 Commercial is A Major Sector That Mobile Service Providers Target

10.4 Industrial

10.4.1 IoT and M2M Communication are Key Technologies Employing Industrial Automation

10.5 Government

10.5.1 Several Governments Across the World Would Play Major Role in Growth of 5G Market By Deploying 5G Networks at Government Schools and Colleges



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Being in Forefront of Adoption of IoT, Wearable Technology to Drive Growth of 5G Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Adoption of Advanced Technologies, Particularly Forthcoming 5G and the Proliferating IoT, to Rise in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico to Exhibit Highest Growth in North American 5G Infrastructure Market During 2019-2027

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 UK Government is Heavily Investing in 5G Infrastructure for Quick Deployment of 5G Networks in Various Parts of Europe

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Germany is Powerhouse of Industrial and Automobile Electronics Manufacturing Within Europe

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 IoT Would Catalyze 5G Market in France as IoT Implementation Requires Large Number of Interconnected and Communicating Devices

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 IoT Italian 5G Infrastructure Market Growth Will Be Propelled By Heavy Investments in Establishing High-Speed and Robust Networks

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.3.5.1 Advanced Network Equipment That Can Establish Seamless Connectivity Plays A Vital Role in Automation

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China is Among Fast-Growing Economies Involved in 5G Network Infrastructure Development

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Companies in Japan have Made Significant Investments in R&D to Gain Competitive Edge in the Market

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 South Korea is Home to Various Large-Scale Manufacturing Companies Operating in Semiconductor Displays, Transport, and Logistics Verticals

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Widespread Proliferation of Broadband Connectivity and Penetration of Advanced Technologies Across Indian Organizations to Drive Demand for 5G Network in India

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.4.5.1 Countries Such as Singapore and Australia are Likely to Launch 5G Networks Because of Active Participation of Government Bodies

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1.1 Companies Conduct Research on 5G and M2M Communication Technologies for IoT and Smart City Applications, Which Would Surge Demand for 5G Networks

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Growing Internet Users in South America to Drive Growth of 5G Infrastructure Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.2 Product Launches

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Acquisitions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Ericsson

13.1.2 Huawei

13.1.3 Nokia Networks

13.1.4 Samsung

13.1.5 ZTE

13.1.6 NEC

13.1.7 Cisco

13.1.8 Commscope

13.1.9 Comba Telecom Systems

13.1.10 Alpha Networks

13.1.11 Siklu Communication

13.1.12 Mavenir

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Airspan Networks

13.2.2 VMware

13.2.3 Extreme Networks

13.2.4 American Tower

13.2.5 Fujitsu

13.2.6 Verizon Communications

13.2.7 AT&T

13.2.8 SK Telecom

13.2.9 T-Mobile

13.2.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

13.2.11 Korea Telecom

13.2.12 China Mobile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpfzys

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.