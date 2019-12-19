The World Market for Agriculture IoT 2019-2024 - Advent of Big Data in Agriculture Farm & Introduction of Agriculture-Specific Apps in Smartphones Present Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture IoT Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring and Smart Greenhouse), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for agriculture IoT is expected to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2018 to USD 20.9 billion by 2024; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024.



A few key factors driving the growth of this market are rising demand for agricultural production owing to increasing population, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by farmers and growers, and focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection to improve farming efficiency.



Agriculture IoT market for software offering to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period



The agriculture IoT market for software is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Software plays an important role in farm management solutions for smart agriculture. Software and information technology tools are increasingly being adopted by agriculturists and farmers. The software can be used for different functions such as data management, data security, crop health monitoring, farm work mapping, and stock management.



Agriculture IoT market for fish farm monitoring market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The agriculture IoT market for fish farm monitoring is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for various hardware devices, such as GPS/GNSS, and different types of sensors is contributing to the growth of the agriculture IoT market for fish farming. The implementation of IoT technologies in fish farming helps in monitoring feeding patterns, detecting diseases in fish in advance, controlling water quality, preventing illegal fishing, and so on.



The Americas is expected to account for the largest market share of the agriculture IoT market during the forecast period



The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the agriculture IoT market during the forecast period. There is the presence of large-scale players in the region who are already using advanced agricultural technologies to dramatically improve the speed and accuracy of their planting and crop management techniques. Countries such as the US and Canada are the early adopters of agriculture IoT technologies, which is another key factor contributing to the growth of the agriculture IoT market in the Americas.



Key Market Players

Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), Raven Industries (US), AGCO Corporation (AGCO) (US), AgJunction Inc. (AgJunction) (US), DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Antelliq (France), AG Leader Technology (AG Leader) (US), Tigercat (Canada), Ponsse (Finland), Komatsu Forest AB (Sweden), Caterpillar (US), Treemetrics (Ireland), Topcon Positioning Systems (US), and DICKEY-john Corporation (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Agriculture IoT Market

4.2 Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.3 Market, By Offering

4.4 Market, By Agriculture Type

4.5 Market, By Region

4.6 Geographic Analysis of Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI By Farmers and Growers

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Agricultural Production Output

5.2.1.4 Governments Support to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fragmented Agriculture Industry

5.2.2.2 High Technological Cost and Limited Technical Knowledge and Skills of Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Big Data in Agriculture Farm

5.2.3.2 Introduction of Agriculture-Specific Applications in Smartphones

5.2.3.3 Adoption of Drones in Precision Farming

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Simple and Standardized Data Management and Data Aggregation Tools

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization in Smart Agriculture Industry

5.2.5 Emerging Trends in Agriculture Industry

5.2.6 Technologies Influencing Future Precision Agriculture - A Road Map

5.2.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Major Stakeholders in Precision Farming Ecosystem



6 Agriculture IoT Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Precision Farming Hardware

6.2.1.1 Automation and Control Systems

6.2.1.1.1 Drones/UAVs

6.2.1.1.1.1 Use of Drones Or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Precision Farming Enables Cost Saving

6.2.1.1.2 Irrigation Controllers

6.2.1.1.2.1 Improved Efficiency of Agricultural Irrigation Systems Substantially Contributes to Effective Management of Water

6.2.1.1.3 GPS/GNSS Systems

6.2.1.1.3.1 GPS/GNSS-Based Systems Find Applications in Farm Planning, Field Mapping, Soil Sampling, Guidance Technology, Crop Scouting, and Yield Mapping

6.2.1.1.4 Flow and Application Control Devices

6.2.1.1.4.1 Use of Flow and Application Control Devices Enables Even Application of Materials

6.2.1.1.5 Guidance and Steering

6.2.1.1.5.1 Reduced Machinery Costs and Accurate Placement of Inputs are Key Benefits Offered By Guidance and Steering Systems

6.2.1.1.6 Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers

6.2.1.1.6.1 Handheld Displays are Used to Guide Operators Regarding Variable Rate Applications of Fertilizers, Pesticides, Seeding, Etc.

6.2.1.1.7 Displays

6.2.1.1.7.1 Displays are Used to View Field Maps and Grid Alignments, as Well as Navigate Tractors and Agricultural Equipment

6.2.1.1.8 Others

6.2.1.2 Sensing and Monitoring Devices

6.2.1.2.1 Yield Monitors

6.2.1.2.1.1 Yield Maps Provide Information for Determining Effects of Fertilizers, Pesticides, and Seeding, as Well as Practices Such as Tillage and Irrigation

6.2.1.2.2 Soil Sensors

6.2.1.2.2.1 Soil Moisture Measurement is Important as It Helps Farmers Manage Their Irrigation Systems More Efficiently

6.2.1.2.3 Water Sensors

6.2.1.2.3.1 Water Sensors are Used in Fish Farming to Measure and Detect Water Flow and Control Irrigation Effectively

6.2.1.2.4 Climate Sensors

6.2.1.2.4.1 Climate Sensors are Gaining Significance in Market as Climate Change is Becoming Huge Concern

6.2.1.2.5 Others

6.2.2 Precision Forestry Hardware

6.2.2.1 Harvesters & Forwarders

6.2.2.1.1 Harvesters and Forwarders are Major Components of the Ctl System

6.2.2.2 UAVs/Drones

6.2.2.2.1 Drones are Also Used to Capture Vital Forest Data Such as Depth of Snow in Forests and Extent of Carbon Storage Within Forest

6.2.2.3 GPS

6.2.2.3.1 GPS is Used in Forests for Site-Specific Tree Management With High Precision

6.2.2.4 Cameras

6.2.2.4.1 Demand for High-Resolution Cameras has Increased in Recent Years in Forests for Tree Monitoring

6.2.2.5 RFID and Sensors

6.2.2.5.1 RFID and Sensors are Used Extensively to Track, Identify, and Monitor Trees in Forests

6.2.2.6 Variable Rate Controllers

6.2.2.6.1 Variable Rate Controllers are Integrated With Efficient Ground-Based Machines, Smart Planting Systems, and Smart Spraying Systems for Application of Herbicides and Fertilizers

6.2.2.7 Others

6.2.3 Livestock Monitoring Hardware

6.2.3.1 RFID Tags and Readers

6.2.3.1.1 Growers Can Determine Each Animal in Livestock and Track Their History and Performance Through RFID Tags

6.2.3.2 Sensors

6.2.3.2.1 Temperature Sensors, Skin Conductivity Sensors, Motion Sensors, and Environmental Humidity Sensors are Used in Livestock Monitoring Applications

6.2.3.3 Control System

6.2.3.3.1 All-Weather Wireless Transmitters and Receiver Systems Can Be Used to Send Wireless Video and Audio

6.2.3.4 GPS

6.2.3.4.1 Finding Missing Livestock is Possible With Using GPS Systems

6.2.3.5 Others

6.2.4 Fish Farm Monitoring Hardware

6.2.4.1 GPS/GNSS

6.2.4.1.1 GPS GNSS Systems are Becoming Widely Used Tools in Fish Farming for Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

6.2.4.2 Sensors

6.2.4.2.1 Sensors are Used to Monitor Real-Time Parameters to Control Water Quality and Prevent Diseases That Could Affect Fish

6.2.4.3 Others

6.2.5 Smart Greenhouse Hardware

6.2.5.1 HVAC Systems

6.2.5.1.1 HVAC Plays Vital Role in Maintaining Ideal Temperature for Plant Growth in Greenhouses

6.2.5.2 Led Grow Lights

6.2.5.2.1 Grow Lights are Used as Supplemental Lighting Sources Stimulating Plant Growth in Greenhouses

6.2.5.3 Sensors

6.2.5.3.1 Sensors Provide Quantitative Information to Help Guide and Automate Decision-Making Process Pertaining to Smart Greenhouses

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Local/Web-Based

6.3.2 Cloud-Based

6.3.2.1 Platform as A Service (PaaS)

6.4 Services

6.4.1 System Integration and Consulting

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.2.1 Farm Operation Services

6.4.2.1.1 Farm Operation Services Provide Information on Traditional Farm Operations Such as Record-Keeping and Farm Mapping Resources (Labor)

6.4.2.2 Data Services

6.4.2.2.1 Data Platform Services in Smart Agriculture Market are Capable of Integrating the Entire Value Chain of Agribusiness

6.4.2.3 Analytics

6.4.2.3.1 Analytics Services Involve Analysis of Acquired Farm Data and Provision of Real-Time Information

6.4.3 Connectivity Services

6.4.4 Assisted Professional Services

6.4.4.1 Supply Chain Management Services

6.4.4.2 Climate Information Services

6.4.4.3 Others

6.4.5 Maintenance and Support



7 Agriculture IoT Market, By Agriculture Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Precision Farming

7.3 Precision Forestry

7.4 Livestock Monitoring

7.5 Smart Greenhouse

7.6 Fish Farm Monitoring

7.7 Others



8 Agriculture IoT Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Precision Farming Applications

8.2.1 Yield Monitoring

8.2.1.1 Yield Monitoring Includes Soil Monitoring and Nutrient Monitoring

8.2.2 Field Mapping

8.2.2.1 Field Mapping is Done Using Handheld Devices and Systems Equipped With GPS/GNSS

8.2.3 Crop Scouting

8.2.3.1 Crop Scouting Includes Use of Sophisticated Devices Such as GPS Receivers on Vehicles

8.2.4 Weather Tracking and Forecasting

8.2.4.1 Weather Tracking Analysis Modules Include Handheld Instruments, Software, and Sensors That Alert Farmers Even When There are Minor Changes in Weather

8.2.5 Irrigation Management

8.2.5.1 Irrigation Management Helps Enhancing Productivity of Fields and Minimizing Wastages of Water, Soil Infertility, Salinization, and Crop Water Stress

8.2.6 Inventory Management

8.2.6.1 Effective Farm Inventory Management Plays Integral Role in Managing Farm Inventories

8.2.7 Farm Labor Management

8.2.7.1 Farm Labor Management Software Helps in Applications Such as Crew Deployment and Payroll Management

8.2.8 Financial Management

8.2.8.1 Financial Management has Become Easier Due to Precision Agriculture Software

8.2.9 Others

8.3 Precision Forestry Applications

8.3.1 Genetics and Nurseries

8.3.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones are Increasingly Being Used for Tree Plantation

8.3.2 Silviculture and Fire Management

8.3.2.1 Wireless Sensor Network-Based Forest Fire Detection Systems are Adopted in Silviculture and Fire Management Applications

8.3.3 Harvesting Management

8.3.3.1 Harvesting Management to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

8.3.4 Inventory and Logistics Management

8.3.4.1 Inventory and Logistics Management to Witness Highest CAGR in Market for Precision Forestry Applications During Forecast Period

8.4 Livestock Monitoring Applications

8.4.1 Feeding Management

8.4.1.1 Hardware and Software Products Help Formulate and Update Cows' Diets to Avoid Overfeeding and Resultant Fluctuations in Milk Production

8.4.2 Heat Stress Management

8.4.2.1 Cattle are Sensitive to Air Temperature, Radiant Temperature, Air Velocity, and Relative Humidity

8.4.3 Milk Harvesting Management

8.4.3.1 Automated Milk Harvesting Reduces Labor Cost, Increases Milking Efficiency, and Leads to Higher Yields

8.4.4 Breeding Management

8.4.4.1 Breeding Management is a Highly Effective and Sustainable Approach for Increasing Animal Productivity in Long Term

8.4.5 Animal Comfort Management

8.4.5.1 High Level of Animal Comfort Results in Prominent Production Level Per Animal and Higher Product Quality

8.4.6 Behavior Monitoring and Management

8.4.6.1 Growing Use of Computerized Dairy Management Systems Creates New Opportunities for Automatic Routine Monitoring of Livestock Behavior

8.4.7 Others

8.5 Fish Farm Monitoring Applications

8.5.1 Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

8.5.1.1 Fleet Navigation Provides Real-Time Visibility, Location, Status, and Diagnostics

8.5.2 Feeding Management

8.5.2.1 Feeding Management Includes Choosing Right Feed, Using Correct Feeding Method, Calculating Feeding Cost, and Ensuring Cost-Effectiveness of Fish Farms

8.5.3 Water Quality Management

8.5.3.1 Fish Farms are Equipped With Sensors and Other Devices to Sense Water Quality and Take Appropriate Actions

8.5.4 Others

8.6 Smart Greenhouse Applications

8.6.1 HVAC Management

8.6.1.1 Wireless Systems and Sensors are Deployed to Meet Greenhouse Requirements

8.6.2 Yield Monitoring

8.6.2.1 Yield Monitors Can Track Temperature, Humidity, Light, and Other Factors Around Plants to Maximize Smart Greenhouse Yield

8.6.3 Water and Fertilizer Management

8.6.3.1 Advanced Technology-Based Tools Such as Ozone Water Treatment Systems, Filtration Motors, and Temperature and Humidity Sensors are Used for Water Management in Smart Greenhouses

8.7 Other Applications



9 Agriculture IoT Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Rest of World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Market Player Ranking Analysis

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launches, Product Developments, and Expansions

10.5.2 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Deere and Company

11.2.2 Trimble Inc.

11.2.3 Agco Corporation

11.2.4 Raven Industries

11.2.5 Delaval (Subsidiary of Tetra Laval International, S.A.)

11.2.6 GEA Group

11.2.7 Agjunction

11.2.8 Antelliq (Subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc)

11.2.9 Ponsse

11.2.10 Komatsu Forest

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Teejet Technologies

11.3.2 Topcon Positioning Systems

11.3.3 Dickey-John

11.3.4 Cropmetrics

11.3.5 DJI

11.3.6 Precisionhawk

11.3.7 Hexagon Agriculture

11.3.8 Granular

11.3.9 Tigercat

11.3.10 Tree Metrics

11.4 Innovators

11.4.1 Descartes Labs

11.4.2 Decisive Farming

11.4.3 Cainthus

11.4.4 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

11.4.5 Skyx

11.4.6 Nileworks Inc.

11.4.7 Gamaya



