W. Jack Plants II Joins Five Star Bank as Corporate Treasurer

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y. , Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), today announced the hiring of W. Jack Plants II as Senior Vice President and Corporate Treasurer. In this role, he is dedicated to overall management of the Bank’s treasury function including liquidity, interest rate risk and the investment portfolio. This addition provides Justin K. Bigham, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with greater opportunity to meet the evolving financial needs of our organization and manage the complexity that comes with our continued growth and expansion.

Plants most recently served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer of United Bank, a financial services firm offering commercial, small business, wealth management and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Prior to its acquisition in November 2019, United Bank had more than 50 branches in three states and $7 billion in assets. During his seven-year tenure at United Bank, Plants progressed from Treasury Manager to Treasurer, growing the Treasury team to ten stakeholders and building tactical expertise in balance sheet management, investment accounting and treasury operations.

Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jack to Five Star Bank. He brings more than thirteen years of treasury and credit experience and has served as steward of a large balance sheet, overseeing interest rate risk management and leading liquidity planning, capital allocation and investment portfolio strategies. Jack will work with Justin to help us effectively manage, grow and enhance Five Star Bank’s balance sheet.”

Plants is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a Minor in Economics and an MBA in Finance and Accounting.

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.

Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at www.five-starbank.com, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”) are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Shelly J. Doran (585) 627-1362 or sjdoran@five-starbank.com

