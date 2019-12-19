MAXINE’S HEAVENLY EXPANDS WITH WHOLE FOODS MARKET ENTERING NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGION

Success in SoPac region opens up opportunity in Northern California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA: Maxine’s Heavenly, a Los Angeles-based company that makes decadent but better-for-you cookies for the sugar conscious consumer, is now available in all Whole Foods Market locations in the Northern California region.

The expansion into this new region comes after the extraordinary traction the brand is seeing in the Southern Pacific region of Whole Foods Market.

“We love our partnership with Whole Foods,” said CEO Robert Petrarca. “They continue to show tremendous support for local and emerging brands and we’re happy to partner with them in our neighboring Northern California region. We’ve been thrilled with the performance of our products as they continue to lead the category in velocity turns. Clearly our brand promise — ultra clean label cookies that taste like you made them in your own kitchen — resonates with the Whole Foods consumer. We see this as validation for the vibrant potential of our products on a national level.”

Maxine’s Heavenly contributes the high velocity turns to their unique combination of qualities that are setting new standards in the cookie aisle:

- Homemade taste that is calibrated to Maxine’s original, decadent recipe from the 1950’s.

- Naturally sweetened with coconut sugar and dates for an unrefined, low sugar, and low glycemic cookie.

- Made for more to enjoy - all flavors are certified gluten free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO.

Whole Foods Market carries all four Maxine’s Heavenly SKUs: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, Almond Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate Chocolate Chunk, and Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin.

About Maxine’s Heavenly: Maxine’s Heavenly homemade style, soft-baked cookies are mom’s recipe made so-much-better-for-you. Made for more to enjoy, Maxine’s Heavenly cookies are certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO, and naturally sweetened with coconut sugar and dates. Maxine’s Heavenly cookies was voted Best Snack of 2018 in Health Magazine. Learn more at maxinesheavenly.com.

###



