Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner Unveils Three Of The Most Common Eye Procedures

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mark Fleckner treats many patients with differing eye conditions. As a board-certified ophthalmologist practicing in New York, there is almost nothing he has not yet treated when it comes to the human eyes.From diabetic retinopathy to macular degeneration, Dr. Mark Fleckner has seen it all. He specializes in treating diseases affecting the retina. His duties include performing eye surgery and advising patients on treatment options.Although Dr. Mark Fleckner has handled numerous vision concerns over the years, there are specific eye procedures he has used the most.“There are plenty of procedures we use at our practice to treat a variety of vision problems. Yet, we find ourselves performing some more than others regularly. Most ophthalmologists would agree they too experience the same at their offices,” says Mark Fleckner, MD There are many techniques to address vision problems.Surgery can correct problems like cataracts. Other procedures can improve poor vision with contacts. It all depends on the severity of the eye problem to identify which remedy to apply.Dr. Mark Fleckner put together a list of three standard eye procedures. He lays out why you may need them and what to expect when you have them.1. LASIK2. PRK3. Cataract Surgery1. LASIKWho needs this procedure?LASIK eye surgery is a procedure for people who want better vision without having to wear contact lenses or glasses.What to expect from LASIK Surgery?The procedure uses a laser to remove tissue under the surface of your cornea. This reshapes the cornea and fixes the way your eye focuses. For both eyes, it is a 30-minutes outpatient surgery and does not require a hospital stay.You will see an improvement in your vision within a day after surgery. It is also possible you may see clearer right away. You may experience a day or two of eye discomfort.LASIK can correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism.2. PRKWho needs this procedure?PRK is a surgery that corrects nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. It allows you to see better without the use of contact lenses or glasses. With PRK, most people's vision improves by 80% in four weeks and by 95% after 12 weeks.It is an alternative to LASIK eye surgery. Some individual patients are better suited for PRK than LASIK.What to expect from PRK surgery?Your doctor will use a laser to remove cells from the surface of the cornea. It sounds like LASIK surgery, but there are differences. For one, PRK does not involve creating a “flap” in the cornea before reshaping the surface. LASIK eye surgery does require this.The procedure typically happens in your doctor's office and takes about 10 minutes to do both eyes. Your eyes may hurt after the surgery, and you might not be able to drive for a few weeks.3. Cataract SurgeryWho needs this procedure?Cataracts are common as people age. They develop over the lens of your eye, making it cloudy.Over time, your vision starts to become blurry and dull.What to Expect from Cataract Surgery?This operation is a one-hour outpatient procedure. During the surgery, your eye surgeon replaces your cloudy lens with an artificial one.Your vision will be blurry at first, but you should see improvements in a couple of days after surgery. Your eyes may feel uncomfortable and itchy while they heal.Dr. Mark Fleckner highlights the significance of eye exams. Regular eye doctor visits can help with determining if you need a procedure like the most common ones listed above.To learn more about Dr. Mark Fleckner, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/



