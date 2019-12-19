United States Construction Industry Report 2019: Size & Forecast (2014-2023) by Value & Volume across 40+ Market Segments - Updated in Q3, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In first half of 2018, construction expenses in US accounted to US$ 673 billion, which recorded as US$ 615 billion in 2017. The construction industry in United States is expected to record a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 1,804.8 billion by 2023.



The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 358.9 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 6.3% during review period.



United States construction industry outlook is attraction this fiscal year backed by strong economic conditions, numerous job opportunities and the government's commitment to boost construction industry. Over the last eight quarters in US, booming construction activity and increased spending in this sector have expedited the demand of heavy construction across the country.



Enhanced commodity price environment, strong market position and favourable business environment are driving activity across a range of building and infrastructure construction segments. Growth in renewable projects is one of the key sectors driving construction activity in infrastructure and industrial building sectors. The US government is investing massively in networking, which is boosting construction activity in communication sector. Consequently, there are new opportunities in heavy construction segment.



US is likely to see increased spending as Trump administration unveils infrastructure plan valued at US$ 1.5 trillion, subsequently, uplifting the revenues and profits of construction industry players. On the other hand, factors such as high construction material cost and controlled mortgage environment are limiting the growth.



In first few months of 2018, the tariffs of steel and aluminium were changed and impacted construction material cost adversely. Further, the trade partners of US such as China, Mexico, Canada and European Union had traffic clashes, leading to supply chain disruptions. However, market environment looks positive going forward, and construction industry is likely to benefit from improved conditions.



Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 United States Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects



3 United States Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type



5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities



6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point



7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



8 United States Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



9 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Office Building Construction



10 Retail Building Construction Outlook



11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook



12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook



13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook



14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook



15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



16 United States Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors



18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



19 United States Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors



21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



22 United States Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities



23 United States Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



24 United States Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



25 United States Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



26 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



27 Further Reading



Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

Bechtel Corp.

Deere & Co.

Fluor Corp.

Fluor Corporation

AECOM

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Co.

CBRE Group Inc.

D.R. Horton Inc.

Lennar Corporation

United States Steel Corp.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Quanta Services Inc.

Kiewit Corporation

PulteGroup Inc.

