Casella Waste Systems Appoints Michael L. Battles to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today the appointment of Michael L. Battles to Casella’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective December 17, 2019.



Mr. Battles is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”), a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. Mr. Battles joined Clean Harbors in September 2013 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, and was appointed as Clean Harbors' Chief Financial Officer in January 2016. Mr. Battles previously served in a variety of senior financial positions at PerkinElmer Inc., a global leader in human and environmental health. Mr. Battles holds a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Vermont and is a certified public accountant.

“We are excited to welcome Mike to our Board and we are looking forward to his contributions," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “Mike is an accomplished leader who will bring broad financial expertise and insights to our Board. We are confident that the addition of Mike will be valuable to the company and our shareholders as we continue to execute our long-term strategy.”

The appointment of Mr. Battles expands Casella’s Board to ten members, eight of whom are independent directors. Mr. Battles will serve as a Class II director and was appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .

