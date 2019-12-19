Global Knee Braces Market was Valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2018, Observing a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Type (Functional Knee Braces, Prophylactic Knee Braces, Unloader Knee Braces, Rehabilitative Knee Braces), by Application (Ligament Injury, Preventive Care, Post-operative Rehabilitation, Osteoarthritis, Compression Therapy), By End User (Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global knee braces market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Globally, key players in the knee braces market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In February 2019, Breg, Inc., launched Breg Quantum OA, a next-generation knee brace for mild to severe osteoarthritis. In addition, in January 2019, Leatt Corporation launched Z-Frame knee brace, for active unloading in a sleek and intuitive design.



The market is growing at a significant rate, due to the increasing occurrence of orthopedic diseases and disorders and expanding the geriatric population. Different types such as functional knee braces, prophylactic knee braces, unloader knee braces, and rehabilitative knee braces contributed to the knee braces market size.

Hospitals and surgical centers category held largest share in the knee braces market in 2018

On the basis of end-user, the global knee braces market is categorized into hospitals and surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and others. Of all the end-users, the hospitals and surgical centers accounted for a foremost share in the knee braces market, owing to the increasing number of orthopedic knee surgical procedures that require post-operative surgical rehabilitation.

Explore key industry insights in 51 tables and 35 figures from the 106 pages of report, “Global Knee Braces Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Type (Functional Knee Braces, Prophylactic Knee Braces, Unloader Knee Braces, Rehabilitative Knee Braces), by Application (Ligament Injury, Preventive Care, Post-operative Rehabilitation, Osteoarthritis, Compression Therapy), By End User (Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest knee braces market as in the region, owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic knee disorder and diseases such as osteoarthritis and meniscal injuries. In addition, growing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are also up surging the growth of the North American knee brace market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global knee braces market are Breg, Inc., 3M Co, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., REH4MAT Sławomir Wroński, Leatt Corporation, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., and medi GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, functional knee braces and prophylactic knee braces segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market.

Among all the application, the ligament injury accounted foremost share in the knee braces market in 2018.

Among all the end users, the hospitals and surgical centers accounted for a foremost share in the knee braces market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global knee braces market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Global Knee Braces Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Functional Knee Braces

Prophylactic Knee Braces

Unloader Knee Braces

Rehabilitative Knee Braces

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Compression Therapy

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Knee Braces Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Application

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

