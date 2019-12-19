Association Services of Florida Selected to Manage Honey Hill Townhomes Association, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Miramar, FL, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, has been selected to manage the Honey Hill Townhomes Association, Inc. in Miami Gardens, Florida.



The Honey Hill Townhomes Association is a gated, 118-unit townhome community that offers residents the convenience of personal single-car garages. It is located in Miami Gardens, which is mid-way between Fort Lauderdale and Miami and has easy access to the I-95, the Palmetto Expressway, and the Florida Turnpike. Miami Gardens is also home to Dolphin Stadium and Calder Racetrack.



“Association Services of Florida is excited to have been named as the new management company for the Honey Hill Townhomes Association,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Association Services of Florida president. “We continue to be dedicated to our residents and providing exceptional customer service while expanding our client base and outreach. We look forward to working with the Honey Hill board of directors and providing the residents with superior management and lifestyle services.”



