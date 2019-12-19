Wanstead Farmers Co-op shares profits with its farmer-owners

/EIN News/ -- WYOMING, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanstead Farmers Co-operative Co., Limited announced it will pay $120,000 in patronage to be shared with its more than 500 farmer-owners.



More than 120 people attended the co-operative’s 96th Annual General Meeting held on Dec. 5 at the Wyoming Fair Building.

Martin Gerrits, Wanstead Farmers Co-operative board president commented that despite all the weather challenges this year, the co-op saw a year of growth and profitability. Gerrits thanked farmers for their patience and determination in getting through such a challenging season. “With such a wet spring and a cold start to our planting season, it was a wonder that crops even got planted this year.”

Peter Kelly, Wanstead Farmers Co-operative general manager reported an overall growth in sales and an added focus on streamlining overhead costs resulted in a positive year for the co-op. He thanked the members for their support and the board for its strong leadership.

A vote from the membership to re-elect the current board was passed. Martin Gerrits from Wyoming remains as board president; Rick Patterson from Petrolia is vice-president and replaces Joe Joosten who recently retired. Joosten was recognized at the general meeting for his many years of service. Norman Minielly from Watford remains as board secretary. Also retiring from the board is Kevin Forbes of Sarnia.

Wanstead Farmers Co-operative Co., Limited is a 100 per cent farmer-owned, grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves more than 500 farmer-owners in three locations in Lambton and Middlesex counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed and agronomy services. Wanstead Farmers Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner. For more information visit: www.wansteadfarmerscoop.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter Kelly

General Manager, Wanstead Farmers Co-operative Ltd.

peterk@wansteadfarmerscoop.com

Tel: (519) 845-3301



