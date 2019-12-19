Record Numbers of Consumers Continue to Ask Wesley Financial Group to Assist in Timeshare Debt Relief

In November, WFG successfully assisted more than 500 consumers in canceling their timeshares.

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, continues to see record numbers of consumers reaching out for assistance in getting relief from burdensome timeshare debt created through deceptive sales tactics. In November alone, the company fielded nearly 12,000 new inquiries.

“The word is out that consumers who qualify for our assistance see results. That’s why we are on a record-setting pace for debt relief on behalf of consumers across the country,” said Robin McVey, president of WFG.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. Prospective clients go through a thorough qualification process to determine if WFG can assist them. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements. The company’s overwhelmingly positive reviews speak for themselves.

Not everyone qualifies for assistance from WFG. Out of the 12,000 inquiries in November, 900 were accepted as clients based on WFG’s determination that their contracts were signed under duress due to them being lied to or misrepresented to during the sales process.

In November, WFG successfully assisted more than 500 consumers in canceling their timeshares. This resulted in $6.6 million in mortgage debt relief, not including the ongoing and ever-increasing maintenance fees.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” added McVey. “We hear unbelievable stories about how timeshare companies manipulate consumers in the sales process. Even worse are the stories of consumers who go back to a timeshare to get out and end up being upsold and increasing their debt.”

One such story can be seen here.

Chuck McDowell has been a pioneer in the timeshare cancellation industry since forming WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus the largest timeshare company in the U.S. Since then, the company has cancelled timeshare debt for more than 12,000 consumers.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., WFG holds a platinum business credit score rating from Dun & Bradstreet. Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

