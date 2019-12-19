Republic of Serbia : Third Review under the Policy Coordination Instrument-Press Release; and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
December 19, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The program is on track and economic performance remains robust, with unemployment falling to record-low levels. Strong fiscal performance continued in the first three quarters of 2019, and the fiscal deficit is expected to be limited to 0.5 percent of GDP this year and next, in line with the program. But the public sector wage increases adopted with the 2019 supplementary budget exceed staff advice. Inflation has remained low, consistent with the program and the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) has appropriately implemented three rate cuts since July. The financial sector remains stable.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/369
English
Publication Date:
December 19, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513523415/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SRBEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
64
