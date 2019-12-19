Star of David Art Takes Flight with EL AL and Soroka Medical Center

The largest installation of The History of the Star of David is soon to be installed in the Healing Garden of the Legacy Heritage Oncology Center & Dr. Larry Norton Institute at Soroka Medical Center. EL AL and the American Friends of Soroka Medical Center announce a cultural project to support visibility for The History of the Star of David Artwork.

EL AL and the American Friends of Soroka Medical Center announce partnership to bring The History of the Star of David Artwork to Israel.

We are proud to partner with Soroka Medical Center on such a culturally momentous project. It is also our pleasure to share this unique work of art with the Jewish community worldwide.” — Yoram Elgrabli, managing director North and Central America EL AL

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the national airline of Israel, EL AL takes its responsibility as a cultural ambassador very seriously. Since 1948, with EL AL’s maiden flight from Geneva, Switzerland to Tel Aviv; the carrier’s fleet has proudly displayed the flag of the State of Israel on its aircraft’s tails. In this spirit, EL AL announces a partnership with the American Friends of Soroka Medical Center to bring The History of the Star of David artwork to Israel. Through this partnership EL AL will expand visibility for Soroka’s philanthropic art project by sharing its inspirational message with more than 600,000 of EL AL’s best customers.

Artist and filmmaker Marc Bennett’s artwork serves as a time capsule that invites us to discover the centuries-long evolution of Judaism’s iconic star. The medical center commissioned Bennett to create a monumental installation of this artwork, which will be the largest of its kind, standing 16 feet tall and spanning 24 feet wide. This permanent installation will become the focal point for the Healing Garden adjacent to Soroka’s Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute, set to be installed spring 2020 at the Soroka campus in Be’er Sheva.

“This is a significant opportunity for Soroka Medical Center that will support our life-saving mission.” States Dr. Shlomi Codish, Director General for Soroka Medical Center. “The artwork’s intrinsic optimism for the future reflects Soroka’s current strategic role for the State of Israel, enabling the transformative development of the Negev region.”

EL AL will transport The History of the Star of David artwork from Los Angeles to Tel Aviv, traversing 7,537 miles across the globe. Ten percent of all worldwide art and related merchandise sales will be donated to Israel’s most strategic medical center in perpetuity through this project. Additionally, the airline will work with the artist and Soroka to cross-promote this philanthropic art project by sharing the educational and charitable messages tied to Bennett’s cultural art piece.

About

The History of the Star of David by Marc Bennett is an artwork that explores the long and complex history of the Star of David through 18 iterations of its use spanning centuries. The artwork allows viewers to bear witness to the depths and heights of the journey of the Jewish people. It evokes a sense of survival and determination, as well as a celebration of Jewish culture, tradition and faith. The History of the Star of David artwork also provides critical funding to support Soroka Medical Center’s life-saving mission with 10 percent of worldwide art sales being donated to the center in perpetuity. The art work is also expected to generate additional streams of revenue through the licensing of the art for merchandise, such as jewelry, home décor, and gifts. StarofDavidArt.com

Marc Bennett is an artist and filmmaker from Brooklyn, NY and is a member of the Directors Guild of America. Bennett received his education at The Brooklyn Museum Art School, The School of Visual Arts in New York City, and Otis Parsons and Art Center in Los Angeles. Bennett’s artwork has been used in campaigns to raise money and awareness for numerous organizations such as the the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and the Museum of Tolerance. Bennett’s current directorial projects include; The Tattooed Torah and I Ride for the Living. Bennett is committed to art and film as visual languages that entertain, educate, enlighten, and inspire positive change worldwide. StarofDavidArt.com/pages/the-artist

Soroka Medical Center is Israel’s leading healthcare institution. Located in Be’er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60 percent of Israel’s land. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics. This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence in action and medical research that has a global impact. Soroka.org

EL AL Israel Airlines, Israel's national airline, established in 1948, offers more nonstop flights than any other airline to/from Israel. EL AL currently flies to 40 destinations from Israel, serves hundreds of other destinations throughout the world via codeshare, and interline partnerships with many other carriers. As part of EL AL’s fleet renewal, the airline purchased 16 new Dreamliner aircraft, 13 of which are already in operation today, while the remaining planes will gradually enter service in early 2020. New destinations to be served by EL AL on nonstop flights in 2020 include: Tokyo, Chicago, Dublin and Dusseldorf. In 2018, EL AL flew over 5.6 million passengers. EL AL embodies Israel’s values of innovation and caring and is known for its genuine Israeli hospitality. Elal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.