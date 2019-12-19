Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Société Générale S.A. and Société Générale, New York Branch
December 19, 2019
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Société Générale S.A. and Société Générale, New York Branch
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Société Générale S.A., Paris, France, and Société Générale, New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement (PDF) dated December 17, 2019
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.