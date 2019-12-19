There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,297 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Société Générale S.A. and Société Générale, New York Branch

December 19, 2019

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Société Générale S.A., Paris, France, and Société Générale, New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement (PDF) dated December 17, 2019

