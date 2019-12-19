Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts: 2-Day Seminar (London, United Kingdom - March 18-19, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A two-day seminar designed to explain what IT contracts are, how and why they work and how to put them in place.



Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively.



All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.

This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:

What they are

How and why they work

What should be included

How to put them in place

How to overcome the key challenges

What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means

Agenda



Day One

Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)

Understanding enough about IT to work with IT contracts

Software licences

Exclusion and limitation clauses

Etymology of an IT project: Project planning

Etymology of an IT project: Waterfall software development and waterfall development contracts

Day Two

Software development

Three centuries of IT contracts

Copyright and database rights

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

Software reseller agreements

Problems with IT contracts

Limitation exclusion and limitation - A practical exercise

Third-party rights in IT contracts

