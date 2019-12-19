Benin: head of mission to the EU declared persona non grata

The Council today decided that the head of the mission of the Republic of Benin to the European Union will be declared persona non grata.

This is a response to the decision by the Beninese government to declare the head of the EU delegation to Benin as persona non grata. The EU considers this declaration as wholly unwarranted and contrary to the EU's objective of developing relations and building partnerships in third countries.



