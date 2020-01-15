Michael Patrick Partners wins national health-care package design award

The new look of Everyday Cardio Care, Everyday Blood Pressure Support packaging.

Agency grows its list of more than 500 design award credits.

We studied many dietary supplement labels before initiating the design. Following that competitive audit, we recognized the packaging would benefit from a minimal approach.” — Keith Pacoma, Associate Creative Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners, a nationally recognized creative agency, announced that it received top honors from the Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) American Health + Wellness competition in New York. The accolade was for the brand identity and packaging developed for its client, Everyday Cardio Care.

GDUSA’s American Health + Wellness Design Awards recognize outstanding graphic communication created for this high-profile market segment. Only 10 percent of the entries were honored from a field of more than 2,000 projects submitted.

The agency, with headquarters in San Francisco, continues to produce an impressive body of work in brand development, design, digital and traditional marketing campaigns, websites, and packaging. Along with healthcare, its market expertise includes education, financial services, food and beverage, and technology products.

In this case, design for the Everyday Cardio Care flagship product, Everyday Blood Pressure Support, is a 100 percent natural option to retain healthy blood pressure levels. The company’s product innovations are based on Ayurveda medicine that treats the body as a whole, rather than just the symptoms. And although the formula targets high blood pressure, it may also help improve cardiovascular function, support healthy cholesterol levels, and arterial elasticity. The term “Ayurveda” stems from the Sanskrit words “ayur” (life) and “veda” (science or knowledge)—a natural approach to medicine that can be traced back 3,000 years to India.

Michael Patrick Partners was responsible for developing the identity system, creative strategy, and the award-winning family of product package designs.

Gregory Luque, Everyday Cardio Care President, says, “I’m so proud of our brand identity and packaging. The agency's account team was a pleasure to work with. They understood and delivered on our vision—a brand that would stand out from the generic labels of dietary supplement products. This award validates the outcome.”

Michael Patrick Partners was hired due to its successful brand development experience in the healthcare industry. Within that category, its clients have included Allergan, Cardinal Health, Genentech, and stewardship of Abgenix from start-up to a $2.2 billion acquisition by Amgen.

For package design, the agency has launched products for Broderbund, FileMaker, Intel, Logitech, Suzie’s Organics, and many others. It also teamed with famed illustrator Greg Wray to create and design SEGA’s original Sonic the Hedgehog game character and packaging. More than 500 industry awards are included in the agency’s credits. Visit michaelpatrickpartners.com to see the work.

About Everyday Cardio Care

Everyday Cardio Care is a nationally recognized dietary supplement manufacturer of holistic herbal formulas for cardiovascular health. It embraces the natural herbal remedies of Ayurveda medicine to treat high blood pressure as opposed to prescribed hypertensive drugs. Its clinically tested extract formula of Arjuna, Gokshura, Hawthorn berry, Punarnava, Rauvolfia serpentina, Shankhpushpi, Jatamansi, and magnesium also attacks arterial plaque to improve blood vessel elasticity and cardiovascular function. Visit everydaycardiocare.com for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.