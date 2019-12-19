Data Storage Corporation Partners with Sophos to Provide Next-Generation Cybersecurity Incorporating Cloud-Native and AI-Enhanced Solutions

DSC will expand its cloud solutions with Sophos, enabling clients to securely deploy, run and manage applications that secure cloud infrastructures, platforms and services on a global scale

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB:DTST), a provider of cloud infrastructure and business continuity solutions, today announced a partnership with Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity. The partnership expands DSC’s cybersecurity portfolio and introduces new levels of advanced protection with cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions that are able to adapt and evolve to secure endpoints and protect networks against known and never-before-seen cyber-criminal tactics and techniques.



“It’s critical that organizations secure their networks and endpoints as they move systems and applications to the cloud,” said Thomas Kempster, president of Technical Operations at DSC. “With Sophos, we’re enabling them to do exactly that with the industry’s best AI-enhanced security solution.”

DSC customers now have access to Sophos’ comprehensive portfolio of endpoint, network and cloud solutions – including Intercept X , XG Firewall , Cloud Optix, and more. Solutions share information and automatically respond to attacks through Sophos’ unique Synchronized Security approach, and are easily managed via a single pane of glass in Sophos Central .

“Given the everchanging, auto-scaling security environments, along with fast-changing, sophisticated cyberthreats, a growing number of organizations rely on outside industry partners, such as DSC, to ensure they remain compliant and protected,” said Erin Malone, vice president, North America Channel Sales, Sophos. “We’re arming DSC with the industry’s best cybersecurity solutions, technical expertise and deep knowledge of cyberattack trends and techniques to deliver effective security management services that customers need to stay protected.”

DSC looks forward to an excellent relationship with Sophos as the company continues to lead in the IBM Power Cloud migration movement, as well as provide clients with disaster recovery through tier 3 data centers that are geographically diverse.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, automated and active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of next generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single synch-ronized security system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home . The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About Data Storage Corporation



The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. Clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure as a Service, disaster recovery, voice and data, security, and email compliance & data analytics. Please visit us at http://www.DataStorageCorp.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

David Waldman

