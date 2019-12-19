CIC Capital Canada, CIC Capital Ventures and CM-CIC Investissement Become Crédit Mutuel Equity

The North American growth and venture capital activities are evolving towards a unified global corporate identity

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crédit Mutuel Equity, a private equity subsidiary of one of France’s largest banking groups, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, is proud to announce its new corporate identity, which enhances the visibility of its private equity network worldwide. The North American growth capital activities (formerly CIC Capital Canada) and the North American venture capital activities (formerly CIC Capital Ventures) are grouped under the North American division of Crédit Mutuel Equity (formerly CM-CIC Investissement).



“As we significantly accelerate our development in Canada and have a large number of transactions in sight, we are proud of the evolution of our corporate identity and how it reflects our ambitious growth plan for North America,” said David Dickel, Managing Director, Growth Capital, Crédit Mutuel Equity.

“As a pioneer in Canada in terms of French investments, we are proud of the expertise developed in North America and our ability to support promising companies in their continued growth. The standardization of our brand architecture highlights the advantages of our global offer and the strength that sets us apart,” added Ludovic André, Managing Director, Venture Capital, Crédit Mutuel Equity.

Crédit Mutuel Equity has been present in Canada since 2010, supporting more than 26 companies in North America at various stages of their development. Its investments stand at more than $145 million. Thanks to the group’s European roots, it is able to create links and growth opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.

About Crédit Mutuel Equity

Crédit Mutuel Equity is the private equity arm of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, which encompasses its venture capital, growth capital and buyout activities.

Crédit Mutuel Equity supports business leaders at all stages of their companies’ development, from seed phase to buyout, by providing them with the means and the time required to implement their transformational projects. Crédit Mutuel Equity brings together a network of over 350 business leaders and entrepreneurs that share similar convictions and that can benefit from each other’s experiences, no matter the nature of their projects. Investing its own funds (€3.0 billion), Crédit Mutuel Equity’s investments are tailored to the time horizons and growth strategies of the companies in which it invests, whether in France, Canada, the United States, Germany or Switzerland.

