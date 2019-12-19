CPaaS Growing by Over 40% per Year; Twilio Leads the Charge

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Synergy Research Group shows that CPaaS revenues are on track to once again grow by over 40% in 2019. With revenues in the first three quarters of the year having already surpassed full-year 2018 levels, Synergy is forecasting that the full-year 2019 market will grow threefold compared with just three years ago. Twilio has been the pioneer in CPaaS and is a clear market leader with a 32% worldwide share in the third quarter. It is followed by Vonage, Bandwidth, MessageBird, Sinch and Voxbone.

CPaaS (communications platform as a service) has quickly achieved market acceptance with both its market size and its growth rate having now surpassed those of the closely associated UCaaS market. It is notable that CPaaS has found success in all regions as it can appeal in countries that have not yet fully embraced cloud communications. Synergy is forecasting strong 2019 growth across all regions.

“CPaaS uptake is benefitting from its ability to quickly add new functionality, the ease with which it can be customized and the flexibility of its pay-as-you-go service model,” said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group’s founder and Chief Analyst. “While Twilio is something of a poster child for CPaaS and is the market leader in all major regions, most of the leading vendors are enjoying strong revenue growth. Across all of the major UC collaboration market segments, CPaaS now has the highest growth rate.”

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market tracking and segmentation data on IT and Cloud related markets, including vendor revenues by segment and by region. Market shares and forecasts are provided via Synergy’s uniquely designed online database tool, which enables easy access to complex data sets. Synergy’s CustomView™ takes this research capability one step further, enabling our clients to receive on-going quantitative market research that matches their internal, executive view of the market segments they compete in.

Synergy Research Group helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its syndicated market research programs and custom consulting projects. For nearly two decades, Synergy has been a trusted source for quantitative research and market intelligence. Synergy is a strategic partner of TeleGeography .

To speak to an analyst or to find out how to receive a copy of a Synergy report, please contact Heather Gallo at hgallo@srgresearch.com or 775-852-3330 extension 101.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7951cc84-da76-4f0a-ad2d-8fea89048f85.

CPaaS CPaaS



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.