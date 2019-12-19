Questrade Announces Winners of JA Central Ontario's Investment Strategies Program

Student competition sponsored by leading online brokerage aims to create next generation of investors in commitment to financial education

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) – Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage – is proud to announce Team MEK from John Cabot Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario as winner of the Investment Strategies Program (ISP) interactive learning competition run by JA Central Ontario for Financial Literacy Month. The goal of the unique, six-week initiative was to educate grade 9 – 12 students on investing, arm them with stock market knowledge and its relation to the economy, and help them make sound financial decisions to ultimately achieve success in both work and life. The national, simulated online competition saw participation from 3,661 students from 141 classrooms in more than 70 schools in Central Ontario alone. As a sponsor, Questrade had 17 volunteers visit close to 15 classrooms for hands-on learning and activities. Team MEK consisted of grade 12 students, Maksym Kostiw, Emilia Koc and Karla Cubias, who were at the top of 1,088 teams in Ontario. Team MEK also ranked second overall in the national competition, comprised of 2,398 teams.



“We’re again excited to partner with JA Central Ontario to sponsor another of their critical programs,” said Questrade president and CEO, Edward Kholodenko. “Collectively we’re investing in our youth, and we strongly believe there’s no better investment than the one we make in one another.”

Each team -- comprised of three students with a unique ‘company’ name -- competed to build effective stock portfolios and trade with a mock $100,000 in real-time markets to build their skills during the game. Team MEK finished with the winning total of $198,692.00. In addition to the real-life experience and knowledge gained, the winning students each received a $2,000 contribution to a TFSA account from Questrade. Questrade presented the winners with their prizes at a reception held at the school on December 18.

“We are most grateful for the support of Questrade in providing this pivotal program for students,” added Jane Eisbrenner, president and CEO, JA Central Ontario. “Together we are creating the next generation of investors and sparking the competency and need for young people to realize the power of investing.”

Continued Mr. Kholodenko, “Our support for JA and their programs is an important part of what we believe in. Our mission aligns closely with theirs -- to empower Canadians to make educated investment decisions to become financially successful. We’re honoured to continue our growing partnership.”

About JA Central Ontario

JA Central Ontario is a member of JA Canada and part of JA Worldwide (JA), the world’s largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating young people about business. Through the delivery of hands-on, blended learning in entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness JA empowers young people to grow their entrepreneurial ideas, hone their work skills, manage their earnings, and secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. Since 1968, schools in Central Ontario have relied on JA to prepare young people for success in an ever-changing global economy. During the 2018-2019 school year, over 57,000 students benefitted from JA Central Ontario programs, each delivered free of charge by volunteers from local business communities, coupling their real-life experience with JA’s innovative program content. JA is the important link between education and the business world that so many students need today. JA programs effectively broaden the canvas of possibility for young people, giving them the confidence and skills they need to become the next generation of business and community leaders. JA Central Ontario is responsible for the geographic area bounded by Barrie, Bowmanville and Burlington. Visit www.jacentralontario.org for more information.

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees, and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to “Keep More of their Money.” As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. Canada’s #1 rated online broker (MoneySense 2019) has been challenging the status quo for 20 years. With over $9 billion in assets and more than 50,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment and online wealth management. For more information visit www.questrade.com , or follow on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. (QWM) and Questrade, Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Questrade Financial Group Inc. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), the benefits of which are limited to the activities undertaken by Questrade, Inc. QWM is not a member of IIROC or the CIPF. Questrade Wealth Management Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. Questwealth Portfolios is a service provided by Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ©2019 Questrade Financial Group Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39bd521a-702c-4251-8718-98688fff1b65

Questrade TFSA Award Presentation Picture left to right: Dean Percy, CFO, Questrade with John Cabot Catholic Secondary School students, Team MEK: Maksym Kostiw, Emilia Koc and Karla Cubias, winners of the Investment Strategies Program at Junior Achievement Central Ontario with their prizes, with JACO president and CEO, Jane Eisbrenner.



