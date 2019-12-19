SBQ Holdings, LLC, a MasterBeat Corp. Subsidiary, Provides 2019 Year End Update

/EIN News/ -- SBQ to File Audited Financials for Fiscal Year 2019

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SBQ Holdings, LLC (SBQ), a MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO) subsidiary, specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets, is pleased to provide the Company’s 2019 year end update and 2020 corporate vision.

Since June 2019, when the Company announced new management and business direction, SBQ has effectively and efficiently executed its hard asset business model which focuses on real estate and precious metals acquisitions and management. SBQ recaps some the highlights below.

On June 18, 2019, the Company announced its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josh Tannariello, also a principal owner at Eco Stoneworks, which for over 20 years, specializes in fabricating and installing beautiful granite, marble, and other natural stone countertops. Mr. Tannariello changed the MSTO business model to focus on the acquisition and management of hard assets, such as real estate and precious metals.

On June 26, 2019, the Company announced its asset operations subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, LLC. SBQ’s vision and business model’s initial real estate assets are income generating, profitable and self-sustainable, while also delivering asset appreciation, all of which generate shareholder value with minimal to zero dilution.

On August 7, 2019, the Company announced the launch of its Precious Metals Division which is a natural and efficient hedge against fluctuating real estate and currency markets and their volatilities. SBQ currently owns 907 oz. of silver and gold bullion.

On September 16, 2019, the Company announced the acquisition of the 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath, 3 story Verano Palace real estate asset in Miramar Beach, Florida, which has generated over $130,000 in revenue over the trailing 12 months.

Successful accomplishments and activities in recent months have built a strong foundation to grow and execute SBQ’s aggressive M&A growth strategy for 2020. This M&A strategy will include the acquisition of multiple self-sustainable, profitable properties, and will hedge against real estate market fluctuations through the accumulation of precious metals.

To help accelerate corporate growth, effectively and efficiently, the Company is forming an Advisory Board to harness the experience and relationships of multiple seasoned real estate and hard asset professionals. The Advisory Board will help the company manage the acquisition of assets, and to ensure maximum efficiency and monetization of the company’s aggressive M&A business plan.

Additionally, starting with the year-end (12/31/2019) annual financials, the Company plans to audit its financials and disclosures to further expand on existing opportunities and to execute its aggressive 2020 M&A strategy. SBQ anticipates a meaningful increase in assets, revenue generation and access to non-dilutive capital to occur in 2020, as the company integrates its M&A strategy.

"We had a busy and successful first six months, and we continue to position the company for aggressive growth in 2020. We are seeking the expansion of our credit facilities, along with opportunities offered from other financial institutions and instruments. Our audited financials and expedited access to capital will help provide the company with increased financial flexibility that will lead to the long-term stability of our balance sheet. We are continuing to seek opportunities with terms that will reflect our goals, build the strength of our company and bring shareholder value,” stated Josh Tanneriello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.



Safe Harbor Statement



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

