300 W Adapter Reference Design from GaN Systems and ON Semiconductor Highlights GaN Innovation and Performance in Consumer Devices

/EIN News/ -- New solution is ideal for high efficiency, ultra-high-power density adapter applications for televisions, gaming notebooks and consoles, and industrial and medical devices.

OTTAWA and PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems , the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors and ON Semiconductor , a world-leading supplier of power semiconductor ICs, today announced the availability of the world’s highest power density 300 watt AC Adapter Reference Design using GaN Systems’ 650 V, 15 A GaN E-HEMTs and multiple award-winning ON Semiconductor Controller and Driver ICs: NCP51820 , NCP13992 , NCP1616 , and NCP4306 .

This complete system reference design is highly versatile and low cost, allowing designers to easily develop and bring to market ultra-high power density adapters for various applications in HDTV power supplies, gaming notebook and console adapters as well as ultra-small power supplies for industrial and medical devices.

The kit and application note provide detailed technical information including schematic, PCB layout, and BOM (bill of material) files, and EMI and efficiency data. The kit hardware has complete PFC, LLC, and secondary stages, and features a high-efficiency synchronous PFC which meets CoC T2 benchmark, a highly-versatile low-cost 2-Layer design, and universal input with 19 V Output at 340 W peak. System designers using this GaN-based reference design can reach power densities up to 32 watts per cubic inch.

GaN-based Adapter with high power density in a highly cost-effective solution.

“Fast-switching GaN works effectively with our advanced controller and drivers to optimize system designs for high power density, removing design barriers and enabling designers to take advantage of the numerous benefits provided by GaN E-HEMTs,” stated Ryan Zahn, Director of Marketing at ON Semiconductor. “With rising interest and adoption of GaN, we look forward to continued collaboration with GaN Systems to support and meet the new power requirements taking place across many industries.”

“Our collaboration combines ON Semiconductors’ system applications expertise and industry-leading power IC products with the world’s most advanced 650 V GaN E-HEMTs. This reference design developed in collaboration with ON Semiconductor makes it easier and more cost effective to design as GaN gains popularity as a building block in the adapter market,” said Charles Bailley, Senior Director, Worldwide Business Development at GaN Systems. “This release is the first of several systems and integrated packaging innovations in development, which will significantly expand the GaN ecosystem.”

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today’s most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company’s award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday’s silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Placido

Trier and Company for GaN Systems

mary@triercompany.com

+1 (415) 218-3627

