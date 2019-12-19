Eskaton and K4Connect Team Up to Bring Amazon Alexa to Residents this Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Placerville, CA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eskaton, a nonprofit Northern California senior living organization and K4Connect, a mission-centered technology company, partnered together to bring voice control to all residents living at Eskaton Village Placerville. Eskaton Village Placerville is the first smart home, voice-enabled community in El Dorado County.

“Eskaton believes in creating adaptive living environments that empower the independence and well-being of all residents regardless of age and ability,” said Sheri Peifer, Chief Strategy Officer. For Eskaton, the integration of voice control means transforming the way our residents interact with their environment. “Eskaton believes an environment should be livable at any age and we are leveraging voice-first technology to achieve that goal,” said Peifer. The voice-first technology is built upon smart home capabilities at Eskaton Village Placerville that enable residents to turn lights on and off, adjust their thermostat, call the front desk or ask about the events of the day.

Many residents report using Alexa every day. Favorite features among residents include controlling their lights and thermostat and playing their favorite music. Residents even agree this holiday season is extra merry with Alexa’s companionship. 91-year-old resident Pat says Alexa’s friendly voice is her favorite feature, but it’s the voice-control capabilities that have really made a difference. ”I have macular degeneration and Alexa has helped me tremendously with the thermostat. I used to page several times a day to adjust the thermostat and now, I don’t have to call for help anymore since Alexa is doing it all for me. She is so good at turning the lights on before I get out of bed when I ask her to. I don’t have to go looking for buttons in the dark to push. I love it!”

The increasing number of residents using Alexa demonstrates that voice-first technology is easily incorporated into their daily routines. Eskaton saw value in providing voice-first technology to all residents, believing that everyone could benefit and enjoy Alexa with guided support. Together, residents and care partners are finding creative ways to utilize Alexa—whether listening to a favorite song, setting reminders or turning on the lights when entering the restroom.

Eskaton and K4Connect have partnered on this groundbreaking solution at Eskaton Village Placerville to continue revolutionizing the use of voice-first technology in a residential living community. Eskaton will continue to implement the Amazon voice solution across their residential living communities in 2020.

For more information on Eskaton and the new Alexa integration, visit: www.eskaton.org/alexa

About Eskaton

Since 1968, Eskaton has been serving Northern California older adults. As a nonprofit senior living provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit www.eskaton.org.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a purpose-driven technology company that creates connected-life solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, together with the people, communities and organizations that support them. K4Connect’s solutions integrate the latest in Smart Home, Smart Wellness and Smart Living technologies into single easy-to-use solutions designed specifically for and with those they serve. The Company’s premier solution, K4Community, is currently being used by thousands of senior living residents and staff across the country. For more information, please visit www.k4connect.com.

