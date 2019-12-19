Webscale Delivers Another Record-Breaking Cyber Weekend in 2019; Enables Secure, Outstanding Digital Experiences for over 28 Million Shoppers

Company’s “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud Powers 1,800+ Online Stores During Cyber Weekend; Delivering 100% Uptime and Robust Protection from Cyber Threats

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale, the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, successfully concluded another record-breaking Cyber Weekend, for the sixth year in a row. The Webscale platform delivered 100% uptime across more than 1,800 fast, scalable, and secure digital storefronts, serving 40% more online shoppers compared to last year.



Digital commerce stores, powered by Webscale, were able to:

Serve more than 4.7 billion HTTP page requests, and delivered blazing fast page load speeds for over 28 million shoppers, while maintaining 100% uptime from browsing to checkout.

Support over $15 billion in online and in-store revenues over the course of 2019, and over $580 million in GMV during Cyber Week alone.

Protect their web applications against 23.5 million threats, including credit card fraud attacks, account takeovers, brute force login attempts, scrapers, and malicious bots.

Traffic peaks experienced were, on an average, at least three times higher than those in the previous year, due to the evolving nature of Webscale’s customer base, which includes enterprise and consumer brands across B2B and B2C, like Alex & Ani, Murad/Unilever, P&G, Regal Cinemas, Swarovski Lighting, Watsco, Ferguson, Bertelsmann, Dolls Kill, Performance Health (makers of TheraBand), and Sphero.



The 2019 Cyber Weekend was the biggest of all time as online shoppers spent $7.4 billion on Black Friday and $9.4 billion on Cyber Monday . Several websites experienced performance slowdowns and downtime, as they weren’t able to scale fast enough to handle the massive holiday shopping traffic. Large, household-name brands like Costco, Nordstrom Rack, and Home Depot were not immune to these issues .

Furthermore, there was a significant surge in the number of cyber-attacks. In the U.S., both malware (130% YoY increase) and ransomware attacks (69% YoY increase) were up on Black Friday compared to 2018, according to an industry report . Webscale customers, however, remained unaffected by these attacks.

“We’ve seen unprecedented growth in the number of digital commerce businesses turning to Webscale to deliver flawless shopping experiences, especially during the fourth quarter, a time where many of them generate over 50% of their annual revenue,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “The holiday season is an exciting time for our customers, and we’re thrilled to support their businesses as they continue to surpass their sales and traffic forecasts.”

For more information on Webscale's "Any Platform" Commerce Cloud, visit www.webscale.com .

