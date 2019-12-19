Draganfly Innovations Announces Registration in the Controlled Goods Program of Canada Allowing Work with ITAR Materials and Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Adherence to ITAR Standards Enhances Ability to

Obtain Government and Military Contracts

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTC: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”) subsidiary, Draganfly Innovations, an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (“RPAS”) and the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) space, announced that it has been registered with the Controlled Goods Program of Canada.

“Controlled goods” is a term used to refer to equipment used in Canada’s defense and security industries, including but not limited to military equipment, communications equipment and related pieces of intellectual property. As a result of this registration, Draganfly is authorized to work with and handle ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) controlled goods and technologies. This registration simplifies the regulatory process United States clients face when contracting Draganfly for sensitive projects.

All defense products and components produced at the Draganfly facility are manufactured consistently to meet these requirements.

“Draganfly has been on Canada’s Controlled Goods Program since March 2019. This means that we are authorized to work with and handle ITAR controlled goods and technologies. This ability makes it much easier for US clients doing work for the government and military to contract us on projects.” said Tim Lee, VP of Engineering and the Designated Official for the Controlled Goods Program at Draganfly.

The inclusion of ITAR compliant practices via the Controlled Goods Program is an indicator of Draganfly’s commitment to serving customers with quality and regulatory excellence. This means that the necessary controls are in place to ensure that all controlled data and products are only available to approved personnel. This process assures government and military customers that these materials will not get into the hands of non-authorized persons.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTC: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

