U.S. Air Force Awards AFWERX SBIR Contract to Xage Security for Military Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation

Air Force Exploring Use of Xage’s Security Fabric to support Department of Defense cyber systems, processes, and communications

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today it was announced that the United States Air Force (USAF) awarded Xage Security a Phase-1 contract through its SBIR AFWERX technology innovation program to support the IT and OT security needs and data management of the Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Xage will apply its field-proven, blockchain-protected Security Fabric to USAF cyber systems and processes for communication protection, data security and mission effectiveness.



The deployment of intelligent systems in the military enables cooperation between geographically dispersed units and autonomous tactical operations for faster response times, increased safety, and battlefield intelligence advantages. The devices and software applications that comprise these operations must cooperate with each other and with personnel in real-time, with robust security controls and protected any-to-any communications. Xage’s field-proven, commercially available SaaS security solutions are purpose-built to protect trillions of systems, across multiple organizations and locations. The company’s universal security solution for modern industrial operations – rooted in blockchain distributed ledger technology – facilitates granular, independent security at the personnel, device, data, and application levels to provide protection and transparency across USAF communications and deployments.

Reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry and academia to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. Applications of Xage’s Security Fabric within the USAF include protecting chain of custody and communications, as well as enabling new models for advanced multi-domain command and control. By assessing and controlling mission cybersecurity in real-time, Xage can help ensure agile and secure USAF operations.

“With digitization transforming industrial and military operations, we need to assure that devices, networks, and cyber-dependent functions perform as expected––even in the face of cyberattacks, system failures, and errors,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage Security. “Xage’s blockchain-protected security architecture establishes trust in these distributed and diverse ecosystems. We are proud to be working with the U.S. Air Force to find new ways to protect, connect, and streamline mission systems and processes.”

About Xage

The Xage Security Fabric is the universal security solution for modern industrial operations, creating the essential trusted foundation for every interaction, whether human-to-machine, machine-to-machine, or edge-to-cloud. The fabric protects all equipment, from new IoT devices to vulnerable legacy systems, delivering identity management, single sign-on, and access control with in-field enforcement across the industrial operation. Xage is the first and only blockchain-protected security solution providing tamperproof, non-intrusive protection and enabling efficient operations and innovation across all industries. Xage customers include leaders in manufacturing, energy, utilities, and transportation.

About AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the AFRL, a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, to streamline the SBIR process to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

Contact

LaunchSquad for Xage

xage@launchsquad.com

415-625-8555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.