Sage and ToolWatch Announce New Cloud-Based Platform to Help Construction Companies Streamline Tool and Equipment Management

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, and ToolWatch , a leading provider of equipment, tool, and materials management systems, today announced the launch of Sage ToolOps. Sage ToolOps is powered by ToolWatch, a next-generation, cloud-based platform that offers an automated solution for construction companies to keep better track of their equipment, materials and supplies. Sage ToolOps helps construction companies reduce labor costs by streamlining their operations to improve visibility, accountability, and profitability related to tool, equipment and consumables management.



“Tools and equipment are a significant investment for construction companies, yet not all contractors are properly managing these resources,” said Dustin Anderson, vice president of Sage Construction and Real Estate. “Many construction companies are wasting unnecessary time and money related to tool management, from renting tools they already have because they can’t find them, to delays in jobs while waiting for equipment to arrive. Sage ToolOps allows construction companies to collaborate in real-time in the cloud so they can streamline all aspects of tool and equipment management and improve their bottom line.”

Sage ToolOps integrates with Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate , the most widely used construction management software in the industry as well as Sage 100 Contractor . The full usage details of every tool entered into Sage ToolOps are exported to Sage 300 where they can also be viewed by back office and accounting staff. This integration improves communication between the field and warehouse, increases accuracy of job costing and billing and eliminates the need for double entry of data.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sage to reinforce their commitment to provide market leading technologies to their more than 50,000 construction company and real estate customer base,” said Don Kafka, ToolWatch founder and president. “With Sage ToolOps Powered by ToolWatch entire teams from the field to the back office will have visibility into the tools and equipment that are available and can place equipment requests, check job costing, and more right from their smartphone or tablet.”



Woodruff Construction, LLC, a general contractor based in Iowa, recently added Sage ToolOps to its Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate solution to ensure it’s optimizing the productivity of its teams and maximizing the value of its tools and equipment. The company has seen the benefits of using the solution, which include:

Increased visibility into tools and equipment: Management always knows where every tool and piece of equipment is and whether or not it’s being used

Asset optimization: Project teams have full visibility into the equipment that is being charged to their jobs, incentivizing them to send it back into circulation as soon as they're finished with it

Better planning: Teams can make tool lists in the application to let managers know when and how long they will need the equipment, as well as alert them when they are finished with it

Accurate job costing: Accounting can collect accurate data from usage and actual costs to adjust the rates they're charging jobs for tools and equipment

Smarter spending decisions: Decision makers have greater visibility into what equipment is on hand and when it's needed so they can optimize existing equipment and prevent unnecessary spending through purchasing or renting additional equipment that isn't needed.

Woodruff Construction has also found an unexpected benefit to using Sage ToolOps: the company’s ability to monitor the level of proactivity. “The software shows us the number of days between when a tool request comes in and when the tool is actually needed,” explains Tony Herring, Woodruff’s field operations manager. “We’re definitely seeing that our field teams are starting to think ahead, and be more proactive in their planning, and that benefits everyone involved.”



Sage ToolOps is available now for Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate Customers. Click here for more information.

Sage Construction and Real Estate is the market leader for financial, project management, and estimating systems used by more than 50,000 construction and real estate companies in North America. With a whole spectrum of solutions from back-office accounting to cloud-based collaboration tools, Sage helps construction companies to manage more than 500,000 jobs, 7 million subcontracts, and 622,000 rental units each year. Visit SageCRE.com for more information on Sage’s industry-leading construction business management and accounting solutions.

About Sage

Sage is a global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of businesses worldwide to deliver intelligent cloud technology, with personalized support and a network of partners, so they can manage finances, operations, and people in Sage Business Cloud. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world. Learn more at http://www.sage.com/ .

About ToolWatch

For more than 25 years ToolWatch has helped companies manage tools, equipment, materials and consumables. Easy to use and delivered through a powerful, flexible platform, ToolWatch securely stores critical information on all warehouse and field operation assets so companies can run their businesses more efficiently, more cost-effectively and more profitably. Today, more than 6,000 installations in 20 countries use ToolWatch. For more information about ToolWatch, visit www.toolwatch.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Press contacts:

Victoria Borges Tera Keatts 470-447-4086 303-394-2366 victoria.borges@sage.com tkeatts@philosophycommunication.com



