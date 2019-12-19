Phenom People Announces Third Annual Talent Experience Conference, IAMPHENOM

Industry-leading HR and technology event to be held in Philadelphia on March 3-5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced that it will host its third annual Talent Experience Conference, IAMPHENOM , for CHROs, talent leaders and HR practitioners. IAMPHENOM will be held at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel from March 3–5, 2020 starting with pre-conference trainings, followed by two days of SHRM– and HRCI-accredited sessions.



The conference will comprise of more than 25 presentations of keynote, panel and breakout sessions covering mindfulness and talent experience strategies for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. Specific topics include career sites, chatbots, CRM, university recruiting, internal mobility, artificial intelligence and talent analytics. Additionally, attendees can network with the industry’s top HR and talent acquisition experts and browse an expo hall showcasing several sponsors. Networking celebrations will be hosted at SPIN and Reading Terminal Market in Center City, Philadelphia.

Pre-conference education will consist of 15 sessions within five instructional tracks for recruiters, marketers and managers. Topics include platform best practices, implementing marketing and design strategies and leveraging campaign data for improved ROI. These trainings of the Phenom TXM platform will support customers in their pursuit of Phenom Certification.

“In an ever-evolving industry, it’s crucial to stay up to date with how technology optimizes talent strategies,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People. “That’s the purpose of IAMPHENOM. Human Resource executives, talent leaders and recruiters will gather to discuss industry trends and how best practices coupled with technology will keep them relevant in every talent experience. A ticket to IAMPHENOM is a ticket to inspiration, innovation and mindfulness.”

IAMPHENOM speakers will include:

Mark Divine, New York Times bestselling author & retired Navy SEAL commander

Chip Heath, New York Times bestselling author & professor at Stanford

Ben Eubanks, principal analyst at Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Steve Goldberg, VP and research director, HCM practice at Ventana Research

Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People

IAMPHENOM registration is available at www.iamphenom.com .

Read the blog and watch the video to learn more.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com .

