CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire and Media Sponsor for Unconfiscatable 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces it will serve as the official newswire and media sponsor for the upcoming Unconfiscatable Conference , taking place Feb. 20-21, 2020, at the luxurious D Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“A stellar reputation precedes CryptoCurrencyWire and the professional team behind this unique crypto-focused news brand, and we are pleased to be collaborating with them for Unconfiscatable 2020,” said Tone Vays, founder of Unconfiscatable. “We’ve created something special with this conference, and CryptoCurrencyWire will help us share that with new audiences in a very broad and effective way. Not only will Bitcoin be placed under a bright spotlight, but so will our conference and the various participating experts and companies attending in February.”

Learning, listening and networking will be the names of the game at Unconfiscatable – there will be absolutely no product pitches or ICOs at this elite Bitcoin event. High-profile speakers from within the Bitcoin world will discuss the technology, honing in on scalability and privacy. Another aspect of the conference will be exposing blockchains that do not utilize proof of work.

Knowledge will flow, ideas will be exchanged and relationships will be forged and strengthened during the workshops, panels and other educational happenings filling the agenda at Unconfiscatable. In the midst of intensive learning and discussion, there will be plenty of opportunities for fun as well, including events like the celebrity poker tournament, Bitcoin Carnivory speaker/dinner event, pinball tournament, official conference after-party and more.

“This conference stands out in the Bitcoin landscape, bringing together some of the biggest names to learn, discuss, network and advance this cryptocurrency,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for CryptoCurrencyWire. “CryptoCurrencyWire is proud to support the conference as its official newswire and media sponsor and to provide broad exposure through our high-level suite of corporate communications solutions , which includes financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media solutions and wire-grade press services. We believe in Bitcoin and the disruptive technology behind it, and we are pleased to do our part in helping to advance it.”

The Unconfiscatable Conference is the brainchild of Tone Vays, former Wall Street trader and vice president of JP Morgan Chase who now presides as an expert in economic trends, trading, risk analysis and cryptocurrency. He and other standout figures in the Bitcoin world anxiously await the 2020 event and all it will bring.

For conference registration and other information, visit https://unconfiscatable.com/ .

