Sage Announces Winning Partners of prestigious 2019 Platinum Elite Award Program

Top International Partners recognized for outstanding achievement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the winners of its Sage Platinum Elite award program. The top partners have been recognized for their outstanding contribution to accelerating the Sage SaaS vision by making customers successful and will be rewarded with a prestigious trip of a lifetime, to Nevis, in the West Indies.



The winning business partners demonstrated outstanding overall achievement across two criteria:

Top Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth year-over-year

Top revenue growth year-over-year for products within Sage Business Cloud.

In addition to being the recipient of this much sought-after accolade, the winners will also celebrate their achievements at an award winner’s reception in Nevis, hosted by Sage President, Blair Crump

Dewey Forrester, EVP of Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage said, “The winners of the Sage Platinum Elite 2019 program, have demonstrated a customer-centric approach in all that they do, and have achieved exceptional performance throughout the year. Key to becoming a great SaaS company, means partnering with the very best, and with a partner whose dedication and loyalty has contributed to our joint customers’ success. I very much look forward to celebrating their achievements and planning for 2020 in Nevis.”

“Our partners play a critical role in delivering an exceptional experience to our customers. The Platinum Elite Partner awards offer a chance for us to celebrate their hard work and dedication to delivering success to Sage and our customers,” said Nancy Teixeira, Vice President of Partner Strategy and Sales for Sage North America. “We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on the amazing work they do day-in and day-out.”

Sage Platinum Elite is a global program, and the local winners in Canada are:

BAASS Business Solutions

The Answer Company

About Sage:

Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support, with our partners, to manage finances, operations, and people. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world.

Sage. Perform at your Best.

Find out more at www.sage.com .

Media contact:

Betty Tian

Sage

Office: 604-207-3611

Betty.Tian@Sage.com



