Lexia Learning Announces the Appointment of José A. Viana

Former Assistant Deputy Secretary and Director at the U.S. Department of Education to Serve as Senior Education Advisor; Advocate for Emerging Bilingual Students

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone Company (NYSE: RST), today announced that José A. Viana has joined as Senior Education Advisor, Education Partnerships. Viana will also serve as an advisor across Rosetta Stone. The addition of such a strong leader in the education for English learners (ELs) nationwide is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support the needs of school districts striving to help every student to read, write and speak confidently and proficiently.

Viana joins Lexia having previously served as Assistant Deputy Secretary and Director at the U.S. Department of Education. During his tenure, he was the principal advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Education on all matters related to the education of ELs as the Director of the Office of English Language Acquisition (OELA). Viana strengthened OELA to become a nationally-recognized, credible source of knowledge for EL expertise and increased its customer satisfaction score to the highest performance level in history. Prior to his role with the U.S. Department of Education, Viana served as State Program Administrator for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, managing the state’s Migrant Education Program. He also previously served as a classroom teacher and school administrator in Miami, Florida, and Durham, North Carolina.

“José’s reputation as an advocate for emerging bilingual students and his commitment to closing the achievement gap for ELs has established him as a trusted partner to school districts across the country,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “We are proud to have José help carry forward Lexia’s more than 30-year mission of changing the lives of students through literacy. In his new role, José will help identify opportunities for Lexia’s scientifically-proven programs to positively impact millions of children.”

“Educators hold the power to unleash the full potential of their students and know that English learners in particular have the bilingual skills, grit, and determination that our society needs for 21st-century success,” said Viana. “I am looking forward to joining Lexia Learning as it continues to provide educators with innovative tools to deepen and strengthen literacy skills development for all students.”

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.



Media contact: Charlotte Andrist charlotte@nickelcommpr.com 770-310-5244

José Viana José Viana joined Lexia Learning in 2019.



