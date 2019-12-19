Metaclinic Announces Healthcare Disruptor Facilitates Growth By Bridging The Divide Between Providers, Medical Device Distributors, and Law Firms

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary software startup Metaclinic has the answer to the long-standing problems of the fragmented healthcare market rife with technical obstacles, confounding communication challenges, and real-world logistical barriers. "We are here for the patient, first and foremost, who are given more options for care by eliminating the financial and logistical hurdles of care management,” said Brett Landrum, CEO. Metaclinic’s technical approach is a patented HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) designed with intra-industry connectivity from the ground up. Metaclinic is opening enrollment to its platform after three years of incubation development helmed by healthcare, legal, and IT professionals.



Metaclinic's solution presents a fundamental paradigm shift in the industry by helping health care providers manage the logistics of partnerships with other providers. "We streamline utilization of emerging medical devices, increasing care options for providers and patients," said Franklin Davenport, Principal Engineer. Providers can order diagnostic and therapeutic services in one centralized platform, track fulfillment, and bill for and coordinate services offered by providers in their community. The complexities of these arrangements are executed in a simple drag and drop user interface. Metaclinic also enables clinics to manage invoices, reductions, and medical information requests, all while they monitor their patient's case status in real-time.

Free to use for attorneys, law firms can monitor their client's treatments and health care progress on Metaclinic, securely request medical information, track medical invoices, and manage medical lien information. Metaclinic offers mass tort law firms and personal injury attorneys a secure portal to ensure the quality and accountability of their client's medical care.

Metaclinic connects medical device companies to physicians, empowering them to expand their clinic's diagnostics and services. One example of this is Neuroglympse. Neuroglympse harnesses Metaclinic’s platform to provide the only objective baseline-free concussion screening tool approved by the FDA. Metaclinic acts as a CRM for managing all of their provider and law firm relationships, as well as a billing tool for managing the accounts receivables by automatically connecting claim data to their preferred financial partners. This ensures that the notoriously long wait time for payments doesn't get in the way of the patient receiving the best care. Using Metaclinic, providers can harness Neuroglympse’s technology to reveal traumatic brain injuries that MRIs and CTs are ill-equipped at detecting.

The Healthcare IT (HCIT) market is expected to boom 200% in the next four years, reaching $390+ billion as innovators leverage developing software technologies across the healthcare spectrum. According to a recent market research report, non-clinical solutions answered by Metaclinic's platform such as Healthcare Interoperability, Financial Management Solutions, Healthcare Information Exchange, Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, and Supply Chain Management Solutions of Medical Devices will see the most pronounced growth in this period1.

To learn more about Metaclinic SaaS, please visit www.metaclinic.com or send inquiries to inquiries@metaclinic.com.

1 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html



