Uproar PR Adds to Extensive List of Successful Product Launches as Agency of Record for Consumer Convenience Technologies

Public relations and digital agency spearheads launch of the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a full-service public relations, digital and creative agency announces it now serves as the agency of record for Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) – a company specializing in innovative product packaging, following the widespread success of its first product launch.



CCT approached Uproar PR to assist with the company’s launch of the EEASY Lid – a jar lid that makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar up to 40 percent easier and increases consumer usage, as 30 percent of the population are not able to open traditional jars. With extensive experience in B2B and B2C product rollouts, Uproar was chosen to help implement CCT’s company launch and jar lid innovation through the use of a combined media relations and social media campaign.

“Our team knew that such a unique, necessary product demanded an aggressive and dynamic PR launch campaign to build awareness among CCT’s key audiences: grocery, packaging and consumer,” said Frank Wolff, Director, B2B Technology Practice of Uproar PR. “Our media relations and digital teams created a targeted, multi-layered strategy – landing CCT several national and international feature stories that had both reporters and consumers questioning why they’ve been putting up with traditional lids for so long.”

Uproar has been instrumental in a number of successful product launches across a variety of industries, with media relations and digital teams that are well-versed in turning a product into a story by developing a message that resonates with all the right audiences. The agency’s work with CCT continues to showcase the effect earned media can have in establishing the groundwork and longevity needed for a successful product.

“Uproar was able to quickly recognize the best strategy for our launch, resulting in fantastic media coverage and recognition within the industry,” said James Bach, CCT managing partner. “Our goal was to increase brand awareness and explain the value proposition of EEASY Lid to potential customers, and its initial rollout has helped establish retail connections that will propel our company forward in the years to come. Uproar’s work will remain incredibly valuable as we progress to new partnerships and launches.”

For more information on Uproar PR, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, creative services, thought-leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 30% of people who do not have the ability to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR

HYoung@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.