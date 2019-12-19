USD 500 mln" case: Angola's ex-president authorised millionaire transfer - Valter Filipe

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 19 - Former Governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), Valter Filipe, who is defendant in the "500 million" case, confirmed in court on Wednesday that the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, led the negotiating commission and authorised the transfer of USD 500 million.,

According to the defendant, José Eduardo dos Santos led the group of negotiations in representation of the Angolan government with an alleged union of international banks, after the departure of the former finance minister, Archer Mangueira, who led the process.

The said union of banks was negotiating a supposed financing of 30 billion Euros, but as a guarantee, Angola would have to pay 500 million dollars, he stressed.

In the trial, which involves three other defendants, Valter Filipe is accused of embezzlement, money laundering and swindling.

